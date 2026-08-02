The Most Important Texas A&M Player Isn't the Most Talented

The Texas A&M Aggies are looking to build off of their strong 2025 campaign. A season removed from a College Football Playoff appearance, the program now has a taste for me.

However, there are a few questions surrounding the team as they head into the 2026 season. For example, many wonder if the tougher schedule this season will stop Mike Elko's squad from reaching the CFP.

There are also some major changes on the offensive and defensive line this season for the Aggies. One member of the offensive line may be the most important player on the roster this season.

Sep 6, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Mark Nabou Jr. (54) warming up during pregame against the Utah State Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Aggies want to keep quarterback Marcel Reed upright this season, they will need center Mark Nabou Jr. to build chemistry with all the new additions to the offensive line.

A great offensive line never gets discussed by the media because if they do their job right, it means the quarterback and the offense are running smoothly.

The Aggies could have a transfer portal addition starting in every spot on the offensive line this season except at center.

Fall camp is going to be vital for this unit to learn how to work together. That starts with the guy in the middle.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Mark Nabou Jr. (54) blocks during the second half against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nabou will bring a wealth of experience to the line this season. Last year, the Aggies center made 12 starts, and in his career, he has made 26 starts for the program.

When it came to protecting Reed last season, the Aggies were the best in the SEC. The team only allowed 19 sacks in 2025. The protection of the quarterback was one of the biggest reasons the team excelled.

It's not out of the realm of possibility that all of these new additions to the offensive line will be just as talented. Coach Elko is the one who put the group together last season. Why can't he do it again?

Jul 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no doubt that this team only goes as far as Reed can take them. The Aggies' quarterback is one of the most talented players in the country.

But football is not a one man show. Reed will need the other 10 guys on offense and the other 11 guys on defense to make an impact.

If fans are hoping to get back to the CFP this season, then they'd better hope they don't hear Nabou's name most of the season. That will mean he is doing a fantastic job.

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