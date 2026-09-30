The Texas A&M Player Whose Snap Count Should Change Against Arkansas

At this point in the season, Texas A&M faces tough decisions about competition for starting positions.

With an underwhelming 2-2 start to the 2026-27 campaign, questions have begun to arise about whether changes are coming and who they'll affect.

One question many fans have already begun to wonder is whether the running back room will look different based on the number of snaps each ball carrier gets.

Perhaps significant differences are happening behind closed doors after the first four weeks, and one of those conversations could be whether running back KJ Edwards is getting more touches based on what he has brought to the table so far.

Argument For More Snaps For Edwards

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back KJ Edwards (0) runs a route against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For a freshman running back, it's been a blessing for him to see the field as much as he has, given the circumstances the Aggies are in right now. There have been injuries no one saw coming, and Tiger Riden Jr. will be out for the season, which gives Edwards more time to get his feet wet and learn what it feels like to play in live action.

So far, the Carthage, Texas native has logged 115 yards on the ground and worked his way up the ladder with more touches. So far, Edwards has recorded 17 carries and caught the attention of several observers who know he has found the open hole with little room to work with.

Listed at 5-foot-10, Edwards continues to apply pressure on other men in the room competing for their job, making it hard with his acceleration and explosiveness. Whether it's bouncing outside or attacking inside, he's made plays in situations that not many saw coming when the season started.

Many knew how special he could be, but his playmaking was a little under the radar.

Against Missouri State in Week 1, he logged five carries for 44 yards before a quieter Week 2, when he had three carries for just 22 yards. After that, he has been trending in the right direction, totaling 49 more yards on nine touches over the next two games. His season-long run total was 14 yards this past week against LSU, so he is worth playing with those numbers amid the challenges.

When he traveled to Tiger Stadium, he tallied 17 snaps while starting running back Rueben Owens had double that with 36 snaps. Edwards was only two yards shy of tying the longest rush of the evening, trailing Owens.

Quarterback Marcel Reed could use more help in the run game, and that could happen if Edwards impresses his coaches and shows why he is more deserving.

Based on what he has showcased so far, he has the speed, muscle, and footwork that should change how many snaps he gets against Arkansas this weekend.

Whether that happens comes down to what the coaches believe fits the scheme, but his patience and ability to maneuver through traffic add up to why he needs to be on the field more.

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