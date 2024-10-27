Texas A&M Aggies Land Commitment From 2026 4-Star WR Aaron Gregory
The Texas A&M Aggies are already reaping the rewards on the recruiting trail as a result of their big-time SEC win over the LSU Tigers on Saturday.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Aggies have landed a commitment from 2026 four-star receiver Aaron Gregory. The Douglas County High School (Douglasville, GA.) product is the No. 14 receiver in the 2026 class, per 247Sports' player rankings.
Gregory told Fawcett that the Texas A&M football program feels like family.
“Man I’ve been here so many times and the way the coaches welcome me like family means the most,” Gregory said told Fawcett. “Also the culture of the school is one of a kind and you will only find it one place. The brotherhood of the team, they always stick together through the good and bad.”
Gregory is now one of the headliners of a Texas A&M 2026 class that already features four-star talents like quarterback Helaman Casuga and defensive lineman Trashawn Ruffin along with three-stars like safety Markel Ford and cornerback Ryan Gilbert.
He also received offers from programs like Washington, Tennessee, UCF, Colorado, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Ohio State, Florida, Notre Dame, Georgia, LSU, Oregon, Texas, Penn State, USC and many more.
