These 5 Texas A&M Offensive Players Could Have a Big Spring Football Camp

For the first time since Johnny Manziel was scampering around the backfield and also being thrown out of college parties in 2012, the Texas A&M Aggies posted a 10+ win season in 2025.

The Aggies finished the season with an 11-2 record and made it to their first-ever College Football Playoff. Unfortunately, those two losses were their final two games of the season as they lost to Texas to conclude the regular season, and lost to Miami in the opening round of the playoff.

Although it was a bittersweet ending to the season, it gave them something to build off of. As they head into 2026, the expectation is that the offense will be one of the top in the country. With Holman Wiggins now calling the shots on offense following the departure of Collin Klein, the expectation is that the Aggies will be slinging the pigskin much more than they did last year.

Wiggins told reporters a week ago that the Aggies will be using more 11 personnel (one tight end, one running back, three wide receivers), which indicates that this could be a huge spring for certain players.

Here are the five that should have a big spring.

Marcel Reed, QB

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to pass the ball. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

This one feels like an obvious one, but in reality, the success of this offense starts and stops with how well Marcel Reed adapts to the new style of play. Even if they are using the same playbook as last year, the expectation is that they will be airing it out more. Following a season that saw him throw 12 interceptions, this gives Reed a chance to develop a rapport with his top targets and become more consistent in his passing ability. Something that Mike Elko revealed earlier in the spring was the next step for his starting quarterback.

Houston Thomas, TE

Texas A&M lost both Nate Boerkircher and Theo Melin Ohrstrom at the tight end spot, which means there is about a four-man race for the top two spots. While there may be better blockers in the group, Houston Thomas has a chance to slide in and be a pass-catching threat. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound transfer out of UTSA posted 34 catches for 347 yards and two scores, and is essentially a jumbo wide receiver. The Aggies need to find a consistent blocking tight end, but he has a chance to establish himself as a top target in this group.

Terry Bussey, WR

The former five-star recruit is expecting to take some sort of step after failing to carve out a large role in his first two years on campus. He has just 35 catches for 411 yards and a touchdown through two seasons, but in an offense that is more receiver-friendly, he may find himself on the field more. With that being said, the Aggies return Mario Craver and Ashton Bethel-Roman, and they also added Alabama transfer Isaiah Horton to the mix. While it will be hard for him to leap one of those guys, he can play his way into more touches.

Rueben Owens II, RB

Can the Aggies finally get Rueben Owens II to live up to his fullest potential? The former five-star back led the team in rushing last season at 639 yards and also added five touchdowns. That being said, the Aggies are still a team predicated on physical play, and nothing is more physical on offense than running the ball down a team's throat. If Owens can sort of evolve into a bell-cow back that can be relied upon at all times and make big plays, it'd be huge. So, spring ball will give us a glimpse into what has changed in his game.

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