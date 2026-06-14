These Are 3 Best Edges Texas A&M Football Will Face This Season

For Texas A&M to move the football, it might start with limiting the big plays the edges are going to make throughout the SEC.

There are plenty of names out there that schools know they have to find a way to quiet, or else it could be a long outing, and the offense might struggle. It starts with the offensive line rising to the occasion and knowing the assignment for head coach Mike Elko's team.

If the Aggies can find a way to stop these highly rated pass rushers who are going to try to get to the quarterback, Marcel Reed, and apply that pressure, it will lead to more success as long as the plays go according to plan. Here are those three edge rushers who will attempt to impact the game and be the toughest challenge.

3. Princewill Umanmielen, LSU

Ole Miss Rebels linebacker Princewill Umanmielen celebrates his sack against the Miami Hurricanes | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the major steals the Tigers snagged in the transfer portal was Princewill Umanmielen, and likely a part of that decision was playing for newly hired head coach Lane Kiffin, who is going to rebuild that defense in hopes of being one of the scariest in the SEC.

Umanmielen is set to be one of the major role players this coming season, thanks to his quick movement off the ball and quick decision-making.

The Austin native is great at applying pressure and making the pocket collapse quickly, which allows him to add to his tackle and sack total. In two years in Nebraska before a stop at Ole Miss, he accumulated 80 total tackles, 33 solo, 47 assists, 10.5 sacks and an interception. He is dangerous, hurrying the quarterback, and will set the edge. Given what LSU football is known for, its physical defense, he is a great addition to continue that tradition.

2. Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

Sep 27, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Dylan Stewart (6) during the game against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Coming back for another season is Dylan Stewart, who was exceptional last season when he wore the Gamecocks uniform. There was an extreme amount of growth he made from Year 1 to Year 2, and he is set to blossom even more if he sticks to what he is best at.

A year ago, the 6-foot-5 linebacker recorded 19 solo tackles, 4.5 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles. He is a force to be reckoned with, powerful muscles always on display at the line of scrimmage. He wins his matchups often and is great at locating the football and making clean tackles.

There was a huge leap from the 2024 season to the 2025 season, as he has made it tough for linemen to maintain leverage, going from 23 tackles to 33 tackles and using his long arms to defend passes. If he can continue to be consistent in the pass rush, it might be a long day for Reed & Co.

1. Colin Simmons, Texas

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Last time the Aggies saw Simmons, he had an impact on the outcome of the 27-17 win in Austin, recording three total tackles, an assist, and a sack. He has found multiple ways to get around offensive linemen, and with only one offensive lineman from last year's team, that could make Simmons have a field day if things are not in sync by late November.

As a 6-foot-3 junior, the Dallas native has used his size to his advantage, finding ways to break up passes and get to the quarterback, totaling 21 sacks in those two years. Arguably, his best performance last season came against Mississippi State, when he recorded six total tackles and assists. He’ll hope to replicate his success and continue to be explosive.

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