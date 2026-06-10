Rueben Owens II Set To Take “Next Step” in 2026

In 2024, Texas A&M entered Year 1 under head coach Mike Elko with a loaded running back room led by Le’Veon Moss and Reuben Owens II. But just weeks before the season opener, the Aggies’ backfield was dealt a major setback.

During the first scrimmage of fall camp, Owens suffered a severe Lisfranc injury that sidelined him for 11 games, only to return at the end of the season for a pair of losses against then-No. 3 Texas and USC.

While Owens put up solid numbers in 2025, rushing for 639 yards and five touchdowns, the El Campo native believes that his best football is still ahead of him. What could propel Owens to a breakout season in 2026?

Optimism About Supporting Cast

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the fourth quarter against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

After losing a program-high 10 players to the 2026 NFL Draft, Elko and his staff turned to the transfer portal to reload A&M’s offensive line, bringing in multiple veteran players such as Wilkin Formby, Trovon Baugh and Coen Echols.

“I believe Coach Elko did really well in the portal, adding some new pieces,” Owens said in a spring availability on March 20. “We need it … bringing some of the freshmen in … they’re also some ball players … y’all are going to see what those guys are about.”

Alongside revamped protection, talented freshman recruits such as KJ Edwards and Carsyn Baker join the Aggies’ running back room, making for a dangerous combination in College Station. But personnel wasn’t the only area of change for A&M this offseason.

Following the Aggies’ first-ever trip to the College Football Playoff, offensive coordinator Collin Klein hit the road, accepting a head coaching position at Kansas State. Rather than looking outside the building, Elko promoted from within, appointing former wide-receiver coach Holmon Wiggins as offensive coordinator, giving Owens another variable to adjust to in 2026.

“It’s more up-tempo,” Owens said. “He [Wiggins] wants to go fast; he wants to be physical. He wants you to give effort, and he wants you to have fun.”

With a new coach, new teammates and an updated offensive scheme, Owens will enter 2026 surrounded by change. But rather than viewing the transition as a challenge, the former five-star recruit is embracing the opportunity and enters the summer eager for the season ahead.

“We have the right strength and conditioning to be in shape for that,” Owens said. “If you go up-tempo every practice, you get used to it. Defenses don’t go up-tempo all the time, so it gets the defense tired, and you can run plays better … the defense isn’t even set, and you can say ‘hut’ and be gone.”

Owens Prepares For Standout Redshirt Junior Season

Oct 18, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

With injuries that once derailed his career in the rearview mirror, Owens isn’t shying away from setting lofty expectations ahead of his fourth season in the maroon and white.

“I feel like me being healthy is going to make a big difference,” Owens said. “I’m going to take that next step.”

In summer camp, new offseason additions bring new competition. But for Owens, his path to A&M’s starting role remains clear.

“Show the coaches what I’m about … what I can do,” Owens said. “I’m just coming out here every day and trying to show them that I deserve to be that guy.”

At the end of the day, no matter what role Owens fills for the Aggie offense, the team’s approach to returning to the postseason remains the same — finish.

“Coach Elko was preaching to us all offseason … we have to finish,” Owens said. “When we get towards the end of the season, we have to finish better … any Saturday you can lose … we’re just taking it one game at a time, one practice at a time.”

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