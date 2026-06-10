These Are the 3 Best WRs Texas A&M Will Face In 2026

Every game this season, the Texas A&M defense will be tested, whether it is a non-conference battle or an SEC clash.

Looking at who head coach Mike Elko’s program is up against, it will be a challenge to consistently find ways to make stops and limit busted plays in the secondary.

It starts with knowing the playbook and being able to lock in during study sessions to understand how the wide receivers operate and which route-tree plays fit their skill set. With a handful of names getting tossed in the hat that men like Dalton Brooks, Bryce Anderson, and Marcus Ratcliffe will take on, there are plenty of stars that arguably could make the top 3, but here will be the most difficult ones to shut down.

Cam Coleman, Texas

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) catches a pass as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 27-20. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This was one of the men in the conversation who might find his way into Aggieland, but Cam Coleman found himself in Austin instead. He entered the transfer portal after his time at Auburn and made the move he felt was in his best interest.

During his time with the Tigers, he was very productive, catching 56 passes for 708 yards and scoring 5 touchdowns. He averaged 12.6 yards per catch and was a weapon during his two years there. His frame is notable, standing 6-foot-3, with his footwork expected to be among the best in the nation. He is crafty in his route running and is solid at creating separation. Good luck covering this speedster, who is great after the catch.

Braylon Staley, Tennessee

Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) smiles after Tennessee scores a touchdown in the first quarter of the Music City Bowl against Illinois in the NCAA football game on Dec. 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Going into Year 3, this could be a breakout year for Braylon Staley, who deserves attention for the remarkable things he has done as a wide receiver. Over the last two years, he found ways to rack up 71 receptions for 858 yards, averaging 12.1 yards per catch. All six of his touchdowns came this past season, and he will have an opportunity to have all eyes on the chemistry that he can build with either George MacIntyre or Faizon Brandon.

What makes Staley special is his ability to track down the football and showcase his vertical speed. He loves recording a ton of yards after the catch and is used at times in the screen game, which will have to be a point of emphasis for the Aggies. He is a six-footer who can find the open window and block well, so his skills could be a problem.

Jayce Brown, LSU

Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jayce Brown (1) makes a catch for a touchdown during the first half against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There have been three years of hard work and dedication put in by Jayce Brown at Kansas State, who knows what it is like to play against high-caliber teams in the conference and will get a better feel for that when he plays at Tiger Stadium and other rowdy environments.

The Fort Walton Beach native is listed as a six-foot star who registered 41 receptions this past season for 712 yards with five touchdowns. Over his tenure in Manhattan, he reeled in 115 receptions for 1,972 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was a third-team All-Big 12 selection and left Kansas State at No. 8 in program history with receiving yards. He has strong hands that are able to make contested catches and is explosive, even in traffic.

A&M has its hands full, but its defense has the depth to go toe-to-toe.

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