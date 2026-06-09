Buy Or Sell for 3 Texas A&M Football 2026 Season Predictions

College football fans are anxiously waiting for the 2026 season to begin, and until then, all they have are theories and narratives to debate online with other fans.

As for the 12th Man, heading into Mike Elko’s third year at the helm feels like a dream come true, and the fans and foes alike gather to discuss Texas A&M's chances at a national title.

Today, we will cut through the noise of the internet and play the common game of "Buy or Sell" on the three biggest Texas A&M offseason narratives.

The Defense Will Regress After Roster Turnover

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) reacts after a sack during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Verdict: SELL

Betting against a notorious defensive mind like head coach Mike Elko would be a grave mistake, as he has shown several times what he can do with new and old players alike. Elko coaches in a way that sets players up for success, hence all of the defensive talent drafted to the NFL this year.

With all of the talent he has brought in through the transfer portal, and the remaining team leaders who stuck with the Wrecking Crew, they are in a position for success. As long as Elko can build team chemistry through the offseason, there will be no regression in the defense.

Rueben Owens II set for 1,000-yard breakout

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) stiff-arms Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Jahron Manning (13) during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Verdict: BUY

Coming off a huge season, Rueben Owens II looks to capitalize on his new starting position at running back and explode as we've never seen him before. Though the Aggies have picked up several talented running back prospects, Owens II, by far, has the highest ceiling and the best setup for a monster year.

If he can stay healthy throughout the season, his top speed alone will produce an unbelievable amount of yards. Though he played for the majority of last year, he still was heavily looked over as a backup, and will be a new prospect in many opponents' film rooms, giving an advantage many running backs won't have.

New Coaching Staff Additions Will Cause Slow Start

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Verdict: SELL (With Caution)

Lastly, the Aggies added a new offensive coordinator to the roster in Holmon Wiggins, who formerly was the Alabama wide receivers coach. Though we don't think his impact on the roster will be negative, there is one glaring reason to be a little cautious with this pick.

This is the first time that Wiggins has ever been a bona fide play caller, which is a huge responsibility on this Marcel Reed-led offense. We have already discussed how Elko has a strong defensive presence, but the fact that he will not be as involved in the offensive play-calling may raise a few eyebrows. Still, this shouldn't be much of an issue, and the Aggies are looking towards bigger and better things for the upcoming season.

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