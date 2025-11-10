Texas A&M DB Dalton Brooks Felt Like He Was 'Back In High School' vs. Missouri
The No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies stayed perfect without much of a fight from the Missouri Tigers Saturday night at Faurot Field, winning a 38-17 contest to bring their season record to 9-0.
Rueben Owens' 102 yards and Marcel Reed's pristine performance under center were key factors in the victory, but the MVP of the night had to go to junior defensive back Dalton Brooks, who was the highlight of two plays in particular that really shifted the game into A&M's favor.
And in his postgame press conference, it almost seemed like a bit of nostalgia coated the moment for the Shiner High School alum.
"Felt Like I Was Back In High School"
The nostalgic play took place in the third quarter of the game, with the Aggies up 21-7, and when a three-and-out seemingly forced the Aggies to look the way of punter Tyler White, Mike Elko pulled a fast one and instead ran a fake punt that resulted in Brooks dashing 48 yards all the way to Missouri's 18-yard line.
"It kind of felt like back in high school," Brooks said during his conference. "I ran the ball a lot in high school, so that's kinda what it felt like to me."
Brooks' other big play came as a result of a strip sack by Daymion Sanford after the linebacker had a straight shot at Missouri quarterback Matt Zollers, forced the ball loose, and literally right into Brooks' hands.
Brooks took the ball down to the Tigers' two-yard line, and two plays later, running E.J. Smith punched the ball into the end to extend the Aggie lead.
The takeaway meant more to Brooks than many would imagine; he saw it as a form of redemption for a dropped interception against the LSU Tigers a couple of weeks ago.
"I kind of felt like I had to catch that one after dropping my pick I almost had last game," Brooks said. "I just had to make sure that I secured it."
A former running back at Shiner, where Brooks amassed over 6,000 rushing yards and nearly 100 touchdowns on the ground, Brooks also documented his playful banter with running back Rueben Owens during practice.
"Me and him (Owens), we always go at it 'cause, like, say he breaks through for a run in practice, I always try to run him down," Brooks said. "So, like if he ever gets run down, I talk smack to him and then he if sees me get ran down, he talks some smack to me."
That type of relationship is exactly what reminds Brooks of his high school days from a team atmosphere standpoint, the bond that the personnel build as they work towards a common goal.
"The closeness, you know, that's a part of any winning team, no matter what level it is, you have to be close with each other," said the defensive back. "You have to love one another and this team, we pull for each other, so that is what makes this go."
Brooks and the Aggies will look to keep that brotherhood strong as they return home to Kyle Field for their final home conference game of the season against the South Carolina Gamecocks Saturday morning.