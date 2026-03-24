These Texas A&M Offensive Players Are in a 'Make or Break' Spring

The Texas A&M Aggies have officially completed winter conditioning and offseason workouts and returned to the practice field for spring practice, aiming to build on their 11-2 season a year ago.

Head coach Mike Elko gets his first look at what his roster will look like heading into the 2026 season. With the Aggies pairing key returners with new faces, either from the transfer portal or high school recruiting.

With spring practice now in full swing for the Aggies, it’s an important time for some key players who have been with the program for a few years to put their best foot forward ahead of the season. Here’s a look at three of those players who fit the bill.

Marcel Reed

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed looks to throw the ball. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The 2026 season will be the second year for quarterback Marcel Reed as the known starting signal caller heading into the season. And after making some starts in 2024 and having the entire 2025 season as a starter, Reed will be primed to have lofty expectations in the fall.

In Reed’s first year as a full-time starter, he became one of the top quarterbacks in the country, passing for 3,169 yards to go along with 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2025. The quarterback also added 493 yards and six touchdowns on the ground, with Reed putting himself in serious Heisman Trophy candidate conversations.

While Reed will have to work through a brand new offensive coordinator and play caller with Holmon Wiggins taking those duties after the departure of Collin Klein, another big step in his development, Reed could become one of the top quarterbacks in the country and create a serious conversation as a prospect in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Terry Bussey

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Terry Bussey runs with the football during the second half against the Utah State Aggies at Kyle Field. | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Wide receiver Terry Bussey heads into a critical third year with the Aggies. When he arrived in College Station, Bussey was viewed as a potential game-changer rated as a five-star prospect and the No. 1 athlete in the country in the 2024 recruiting class.

And in his two years with the Aggies, Bussey hasn’t totally lived up to the hype coming out of high school, recording 35 receptions for 411 yards and just a lone touchdown. While finding a role in the return game, tallying 638 kick return yards and 99 punt return yards in two seasons.

The wide receiver room for the Aggies this upcoming season should have one of the top duos in the country in Mario Craver and incoming transfer Isaiah Horton. With two of the usual three starting spots on the offense locked in, the third slot is up for grabs, and in year three, Bussey will have to put the work in throughout the spring to earn that final spot.

Ruben Owens II

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II runs with the ball as South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Jaron Willis attempts to make a tackle. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

In his three seasons in College Station, running back Ruben Owens II has been one of the top options for the Aggies in the running back room, tallying 1,090 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in three years.

However, Owens II's biggest problem has been availability, missing out on the majority of the 2024 season due to injury, and the running back missed out on the final weeks of the 2025 season after an injury late in the year.

Finding the time over the spring between preparation and getting healthy will put Owens II in the best position to be available for a full year, which not only would be a huge benefit to the Aggies' running game but could be a step in the right direction for the running back's NFL potential.