Three Offensive Position Battles to Watch for Texas A&M This Spring

Spring practice for the Texas A&M Aggies has officially gotten underway, giving head coach Mike Elko and his staff their first in-depth look at the roster heading into 2026.

Texas A&M had one of the more exciting transfer portal periods among Power Four programs. While the Aggies focused on rebuilding their defensive depth, they also made several notable additions on the offensive side of the football.

While the excitement is already building for football season, there are still several key offensive spots that are up in the air. For an offense looking to take another step forward, this time under offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins, the next few weeks could be where starting jobs are won or lost.

Sorting Out the New Look at Wide Receiver

Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton (1) scores a touchdown ahead of Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) during a college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Oct. 18, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mario Craver returns as Texas A&M's clear No. 1 wide receiver, and Alabama transfer Isaiah Horton is expected to be a nice complementary target for quarterback Marcel Reed. Craver ended the 2025 campaign with 59 receptions for 917 yards and four touchdowns. In Horton's lone season with the Crimson Tide, he recorded 42 receptions for 511 yards and eight touchdowns.

That third and final starting receiver spot remains up for grabs, with Ashton Bethel-Roman the early frontrunner. The redshirt sophomore caught 24 passes last season for 503 yards and five touchdowns.

It's worth noting that if Bethel-Roman has a good spring and fall, it's possible that he could be the primary target on the outside. After redshirting his first season at Texas A&M, Bethel-Roman led the team with 21.0 yards per reception as a redshirt sophomore.

Texas A&M's O-Line Remains the Biggest Unknown

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Mark Nabou Jr. (54) sets the ball during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

It's well known that the Aggies' offensive line underwent significant turnover during the offseason. With Mark Nabou Jr. being the only returning starter up front, Texas A&M needed to be aggressive in the transfer portal to rebuild the trenches.

Elko and his staff added several offensive linemen to their program during the offseason, most of which are projected to be starters for the Aggies this coming season. Alabama transfer Wilkin Formby, LSU transfers Coen Echols and Tyree Adams, and South Carolina transfer Trovon Baugh all arrive in College Station

For the Aggies, the offensive line story this spring is less about who is battling for a starting spot, and more about identifying who can be a reliable depth piece for the unit. Due to 6-foot-6, 337 pound frame, redshirt freshman Lamont Rogers is an offensive lineman to watch during the spring.

Tight End Spot is Still Up for Grabs

Nov 6, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; UTSA Roadrunners tight end Houston Thomas (0) runs with the ball against the South Florida Bulls during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

If there's one area that the Aggies needed to improve at coming into this season, it's probably the offense's utilization of the tight end. Nate Boerkircher and Theo Melin Öhrström held down the position last season, each catching 19 passes for 198 and 168 yards, respectively, but a true No. 1 tight end might have pushed the offense to another level.

That's exactly what Elko and his staff are hoping to get out of this year's tight end room. While the Aggies returned Boerkircher, they also targeted tight ends in the transfer portal, bringing in UTSA transfer Houston Thomas and Fresno State transfer Richie Anderson.

Both caught 30 passes and totaled over 300 yards for their respective programs last season. It will be worth watching which of the two stands out among the entire tight end room.

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