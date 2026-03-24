Texas A&M Set to Host Loaded Group of Elite Recruits as Spring Practices Begin

With spring practices kicking off around the country, the recruiting landscape is only getting busier. Many elite prospects in the 2027 class are now beginning their rounds of campus visits with the programs they've been in contact with.

From a recruiting standpoint, this week shapes up to be a big one for the Texas A&M Aggies. Head coach Mike Elko has generated real traction with high school prospects in recent months, and he'll now have the chance to connect with many of them in person.

According to Rivals, the Aggies are set to host a variety of elite recruits in College Station this week. SaRod Baker and Landen Williams-Callis headline the prospects that will be visiting Texas A&M this week, but they're far from the only names on campus.

A Major Recruiting Step for Texas A&M

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks on the field prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

After breaking down how important the visits of Baker and Williams-Callis are, On3's Steve Wiltfong dove into the offensive and defensive linemen who will be on campus.

Oluwasemilore Olubobola and Jordan Agbanoma are two four-star offensive line recruits who will be in College Station over the next few days. Five-star offensive tackle Kennedy Brown, who ESPN has as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2027 class, will also be visiting Texas A&M.

Wiltfong also noted that Elko and his staff will need to make a strong impression on five-star offensive tackle Mark Matthews. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida native is currently rated the No. 1 overall offensive tackle in the class of 2027, but is being heavily recruited by the Miami Hurricanes.

"I think the Hurricanes will be tough to beat, but if anyone does beat Miami, maybe it would be Texas A&M for Mark Matthews," Wiltfong said.

Outside of the trenches, the Aggies are set to host several tight ends this week, including four-star Sean Currie and three-star prospects Holden Niemi and Jace Cannon. Wiltfong revaled that Currie recently backed off a commitment to Virginia, opening the door for Elko and his staff. That being said, the Aggies will have some competitors for the Lawrenceville, New Jersey native.

"Sean Currie, who just backed off a commitment to Virginia, also one of the top lacrosse players in the land," Wiltfong said. "He's now shifted his focus to Ohio State, Penn State, and Texas A&M."

Additional recruits heading to College Station this week include four-star cornerback Ai'King Hall, three-star athlete Jaiden Fields, and four-star wide receiver Damari Warren. Warren is considered a top-40 pass-catcher and a top-300 recruit in the 2027 class.

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