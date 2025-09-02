These Two Players Stood Out to Mike Elko as Texas A&M's 'Players Of The Week'
With Week 1 of college football officially over, Texas A&M delivered and improved to 1-0 on the season after beating UTSA 42-24 on Saturday night. Head coach Mike Elko spoke to the media postgame and highlighted his 'players of the week' following the win.
Elko's offensive player of the week was none other than Mario Craver, the Mississippi State transfer who absolutely tore up the field against the Roadrunners.
"Eight catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns," Elko said. "Certainly a nice introduction to Kyle Field and to our offense."
The Mississippi State transfer certainly made himself an asset to Texas A&M's offense as he led the receivers with 122 yards to pair with two touchdowns. The former Bulldog ranked No. 2 in the Southeastern Conference last season with 21.6 yards per catch, and he sure showed it in his Texas A&M debut.
Craver got the night started for the Aggies, scoring the second touchdown of the game on a 24-yard pass from quarterback Marcel Reed. That wasn't all he gave the Aggies, though, as he continued to run his routes and score another touchdown in the third.
For Elko's defensive player of the week, he went with none other than captain Taurean York, who has led the Aggies for the last two seasons. Against UTSA, York was a huge impact player as he led the team with 10 tackles, including four solo takedowns.
"We worked with him a lot to just kind of stay patient, like this is going to come when it comes," Elko said about York's progression over the years. "...And I thought he did that, I thought, you know for everything that didn't go great on the back half of the year on defense last year, I do think he really improved and developed and put together some of his best games as the year went on."
It wasn't smooth sailing for Texas A&M's defense in the first half of the matchup against UTSA, but after giving up a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the second half, the defense quickly cleaned things up.
York mentioned after giving up that touchdown that the defense had a 'come to Jesus moment' as they realized this game was very similar to one they had in the past against Bowling Green, where the Aggies only won by six points.
With the Aggies back in action against Utah State this weekend, watch out for Craver and York to make even more of an impact.