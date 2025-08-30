These X-Factor Players Might Breakout in Texas A&M vs. UTSA Matchup
With the first week of college football now underway, there is a ton of excitement surrounding the second year under Texas A&M Head Coach Mike Elko. With the offseason to prepare for the Roadrunners, both sides of the ball have several different players who have opportunities to make a name for themselves and start the season off strong.
It all starts Saturday night under the bright lights of Kyle Field.
Who passes the eye test?
Marcel Reed
No one would have guessed. One thing that fans have not heavily considered is that this is the first year in which Reed has the starting quarterback job all to himself after sharing playing time last season with former A&M quarterback Conner Weigman.
The sophomore is most dangerous when he uses his feet and when he has a healthy offensive line. He can be the Heisman-caliber player that many Aggies fans have been waiting for to break out, finally. He is also not new to participating in highly contested matchups. We witnessed that last season in the 38-23 blackout game win against LSU.
In 2024, Reed threw for 15 touchdowns with six interceptions, completing 61.3% of his passes. He also has new weapons to distribute the ball to after the key wide receiver exits. Expect Reed to thrive in and out of the pocket tonight, and do not be surprised if offensive coordinator Collin Klein has a few tricks up his sleeves that take this quarterback to new heights.
KC Concepcion
The NC State transfer possesses quality attributes that have made him special, including his footwork, which is one reason why the A&M coaching staff was so impressed with him. His dynamic route running was a key area of emphasis that this expansive receiver room needed after a challenging season, during which they struggled to run the correct routes and create open space.
Concepcion was an ACC Rookie and Offensive Rookie of the Year. Before joining A&M, Concepcion logged 124 catches for 1,299 yards with 16 touchdowns. One aspect he brings to the table is his ability to run the ball very well, which might make him a Deebo Samuel who consistently finds the ball, even in the tightest coverage. Under his belt, he has recorded 60 carries for 356 rushing yards, so the traditional route running might not be the only scheme that Concepcion has in store.
Albert Regis
There was high praise from the defensive line coach, Tony Jerod-Eddie, at practice the other day for one of his breakout players, Regis. The graduate student from La Porte, Texas, will finally have his chance to show that he can step up and lead the next group of defensive linemen after key departures, including Shemar Turner, Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton.
As a junior, Regis started 13 games, where he had six pass breakups, which was third on the team and third in the SEC among SEC defensive linemen. Regis will create pressure on the UTSA quarterback. He will look to bat the ball down. The problem for UTSA is how they limit the tackling machine.
The world will find out who the biggest X-factor is starting tonight. Kickoff begins at 6 p.m.