2025 Heisman Odds: Ty Simpson, Fernando Mendoza Rising After Massive Week 7 Wins
There has been some massive movement in the latest odds to win the Heisman Trophy, as former co-favorite Dante Moore has tumbled in the odds, allowing Ty Simpson and Fernando Mendoza to creep closer to the top spot.
Miami quarterback Carson Beck (+320) remains the favorite after Week 7, but Simpson (+340) is right on his tail after Alabama pulled off another win over a top-25 team (Missouri) in Week 7. Simpson now has an SEC-best 16 touchdown passes to just one interception, and he threw for 200 yards and three scores in the win over the Tigers in Week 7.
However, that was not the most impressive win of the weekend. That belonged to the Indiana Hoosiers and Fernando Mendoza (+430 to win the Heisman), as they upset the Oregon Ducks in a huge Big Ten matchup.
Mendoza didn't have a huge game (215 passing yards, one score, one pick), but the win was enough to vault him from +1400 to +430 in the Heisman odds. It also knocked Oregon's Moore from +600 to +3000 in the Heisman odds, a signal that he's a long shot to capture the honor in the 2025 season.
One player to watch in this market in Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (+2000), as the Aggies are still undefeated after beating Florida in Week 7. Reed has 12 passing scores and three rushing scores in the 2025 campaign.
Beck -- the current favorite -- was on the bye in Week 7, but his Miami Hurricanes are 5-0 and heading into a big matchup against Louisville in Week 8. While Simpson and Mendoza are gaining ground, Beck has a real chance to lead Miami to an undefeated season, which may be enough for him to secure this honor.
Here's a look at the latest odds to win the Heisman after Saturday's Week 7 action.
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds
- Carson Beck (Miami): +320
- Ty Simpson (Alabama): +340
- Fernando Mendoza (Indiana): +430
- Julian Sayin (Ohio State): +1500
- Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State): +1500
- Marcel Reed (Texas A&M): +2000
- Gunner Stockton (Georgia): +2500
- Devon Dampier (Utah): +2500
- Jayden Maiava (USC): +2500
- CJ Carr (Notre Dame): +2500
- Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss): +2500
- Dante Moore (Oregon): +3000
- Haynes King (Georgia Tech): +3000
- Joey Aguilar (Tennessee): +4000
- Garrett Nussmeier (LSU): +5500
- Demond Williams Jr. (Washington): +5500
- Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame): +5500
- Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt): +5500
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
