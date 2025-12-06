Texas A&M OC Collin Klein Named Semifinalist For Prestigious Award

Since Penn State's firing of coach James Franklin started a domino effect across the college football landscape, Texas A&M football remained unscathed through the pillaging of the national coaching search. Until this week.

It was announced on Dec. 4 that at the conclusion of the 2025 season, A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein will assume the head coaching position at his alma mater of Kansas State, after previously serving as an assistant coach before his time in College Station.

With that said, Klein still has the possibility of four games left in his tenure as the offensive play caller for the Aggies, and he has garnered national attention. For his efforts in reinvigorating the Maroon and White offense, Klein has been named a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, presented to the nation's top assistant coach.

One Last Hoorah

Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks coach Collin Klein in the third quarter against the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Since beginning his sophomore season at A&M, Klein has been regarded as one of the best offensive minds in the country. The Aggies, who have suffered greatly in finding the right spark since the departure of quarterback Johnny Manziel, has seen a revival through the ground and air under Klein's guidance.

With quarterback Marcel Reed leading Klein's vision on the field, A&M ranks fifth in the Southeastern Conference with an average of 454.4 yards per game. Reed himself has been in many Heisman talks through the latter end of the season, as the redshirt sophomore has 31 total touchdowns so far in his first season as a full-time starter.

The running game as a whole has been a bludgeoning force this season, even in the absence of star running back Le'Veon Moss. The rushing attack has collected 28 touchdowns as a whole, and young talent such as running backs Jamarion Morrow and Rueben Owens II have been fires that have burnt bright all season.

Klein's ability to dial up plays that take the top off the defense or shock defenders out of rhythm has proven to be his not-so-secret weapon as wide receivers KC Concepcion and Mario Craver have become of the SEC's most elite pass-catching duos.

The Aggies hope to see Klein around College Station and beyond for at least the next month or so, as the beginning of the march through the College Football Playoff appears imminent. While individual awards are great in their own right, A&M has its sights set on something far greater than an award: a national title trophy.