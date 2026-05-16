How Mike Elko's Partnership With Lyle Hemphill Will Strengthen Texas A&M Defense

With a historic season in the rear view mirror, head coach Mike Elko and Texas A&M football were forced to make changes to their coaching staff, following the departure of former defensive coordinator Jay Bateman.

Rather than bringing in an outside hire, the Aggies turned to a familiar face, promoting associate head coach (defense) Lyle Hemphill to defensive coordinator.

“It’s a really good honor”, Hemphill said in a spring availability on March 17. “Growing up … in the 80s and 90s … this was the defense. That’s the vision I had. The number one thing we’re talking about is how hard we play. I know that everyone gets up here and says that, but I don’t know that anyone is going to coach it harder than I will.”

Before joining A&M’s defensive staff in 2025, Hemphill spent seven years coaching FBS programs, including a pair of seasons alongside Elko at Duke. But aside from schematic similarities to Bateman, a key guiding principle separates Hemphill from Aggie defensive coordinators of the past — his mentality.

“We’re going to be an attack mentality, whether we’re blitzing or not blitzing,” Hemphill said. “The mentality is always going to be attack the opponent, attack the offenses … we’re going to play together. That’s kind of our core mantra … communicating together, having fun together, playing as a unit, creating our own 12th Man, per se.”

The Yin to Elko’s Yang

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Will Lee III (4) and cornerback Dezz Ricks (2) react after the game against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Though they share similar defensive philosophies, Hemphill and Elko differ in a handful of small stylistic categories, which may offer the counterbalance that A&M has been looking for.

“In terms of what I can bring … trying to bring a little bit more enthusiasm to the defense,” Hemphill said. “I’m a little bit different, philosophy-wise, than Mike … so I kind of bring a yin to his yang in how we try to stop people and attack people. But, overall … the good thing is … we really have the same type of philosophy … so that allows it to work really well.”

At its most basic level, Hemphill sees the defense through the same lens as Elko: start on the perimeter and work inward.

“I think we both look at things in the big picture,” Hemphill said. “A lot of defensive football coaches look at things from the front to the back … back to the front … but we look at things outside in, which is a bit different. How do you match up on the perimeter? That’s kind of how we look at things, which is similar.”

The similarities are what make the pair interesting. But Hemphill wasn’t hired to reinvent Elko’s defense — he was hired to complement it.

“He’s very much a … matchy quarters guy,” Hemphill said. “A lot of man-to-man defense … I’ve been a little bit more zone. That’s where we’ve been a little bit different … how we defend the pass … but all conversations are welcome in that room, and we have some good ones.”

Where Elko traditionally leaned towards match coverage, Hemphill’s experience with zone formations introduces an extra layer to The Wrecking Crew that could make A&M harder to prepare for week-to-week.

A 20-Year Relationship

Lyle Hemphill coaches his defense on the sidelines at James Madison University. | James Madison University Athletics

The most important aspect of Hemphill’s hire pertains to his previous relationship with Elko. Though the coaching duo worked together at Duke, their relationship predates the Blue Devils by nearly two decades.

“I actually took a DB job, and he was the defensive coordinator,” Hemphill said. “We didn’t know each other. We got along and worked really well together … put together a pretty good defense.”

The pair first collaborated at Hofstra in 2006, as Hemphill coached defensive backs and special teams, while Elko served as defensive coordinator. Despite three seasons with the pride, it wasn’t until 2022 that the coaches reunited for a pair of seasons at Duke, before Elko ultimately hit the road for Aggieland.

“Through the years, he went his direction, I went my direction, and we kept in touch,” Hemphill said. “Every offseason, we would get together. We talked weekly. He’s been my mentor for pretty much 20 years, so it was an easy decision.”

For Hemphill, the promotion to defensive coordinator represents more than just a title change.

It's the culmination of decades spent climbing through the coaching profession — and, in his eyes, an opportunity to accomplish his biggest goal yet.

“Growing up, my goal was to be an FCS defensive coordinator,” Hemphill said. “As I grew and times changed, my goals got bigger. My goal now is to be the defensive coordinator of a national championship team … I think this is a place that you can do it at.

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