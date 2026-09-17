This Texas A&M Defender Has A Unique Edge Against Kentucky

After taking care of its first two adversaries, Texas A&M football is set to face its first Southeastern Conference opponent. Gone are the days of the SEC's West and East Divisions, as all members now face each other on a semi-regular basis, creating a new situation in which the Aggies face the Kentucky Wildcats to open their conference slate.

It will be just the third time the two schools meet, and the first time since 2018, but for one particular Maroon and White defender, it will be the third time in his career that he has squared off against the Wildcats. After meeting them twice before in his days at Florida, defensive lineman T.J. Searcy is days away from his first showdown against these blue-clad felines with the Aggies.

Searcy will also meet his former coach, Jay Bateman, a defensive coach with the Gators before his stint as defensive coordinator with the Aggies. When asked about meeting his old mentor on the gridiron, Searcy had high praise and a unique understanding of what's in store for him and A&M against Kentucky.

A familiar face

Kentucky Football defense coordinator Jay Bateman during the game against Alabama Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026 in Lexington, Kentucky. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's not that often that an assistant coach has the opportunity to work with the same player in two different schools, but that was exactly the case when both Bateman and Searcy had their paths cross again at A&M. However, before the latter could become the dynamic pass-rusher he is with the Aggies, there were moments of critical development down south in the Swamp.

"You know, Coach Bateman taught me a lot since I got to college," Searcy said. "Especially at Florida, he taught me a lot about defense and schemes and stuff like that. So it'll be pretty fun to see him again, for sure. [Terminology-wise, our defense] is not the same [as when he was here]." The espionage-like nature of coaches coming and going can be thanked for the change in phrase for the 2026 defense, and head coach Mike Elko knows that's the only way to guarantee themselves the edge.

So now, as they face each other in a pivotal SEC matchup, more is at stake than just praise in practice or hammering in a lesson through film study. "This will be my third time facing Kentucky," Searcy said. "We know they like to try and establish a run game and they like to be physical. That'll be the main thing that I will be focused on."

Searcy and Elko will be two of the few in the building who have thus far faced Kentucky, as Elko was the defensive coordinator for A&M when it last defeated Big Blue in 2018, but things will be different as the head coach Mark Stoops' era has concluded in Lexington (and briefly thought to have begun in Aggieland).

The Aggies have outscored their opponents 41-0 in the fourth quarter this year, and time will tell whether or not Searcy's understanding of their opponent will help translate to a head start on their race for the SEC crown.

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