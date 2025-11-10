This Texas A&M Linebacker Has Turned Into a Major Weapon
After losing a key starting linebacker in Scooby Williams, Daymion Sanford got his number called and has been excellent filling the shoes of Williams. After his efforts in the Aggies' 38-17 win over Mizzou, Sanford has been named SEC Defensive Player of the Week.
Sanford was a big reason for the Aggies' victory over the Tigers last Saturday as he had five total tackles, including two solo takedowns and two tackles for loss that pushed the Tigers back 17 yards. He was also able to get to the true freshman quarterback Matt Zollers and sack him for a loss of 14 yards, recording his third solo sack this season.
Arguably one of his biggest plays in the game against Missouri was a forced fumble that allowed Dalton Brooks to scoop up the ball and take it all the way down to the two-yard line, allowing the offense to cash in on another touchdown before halftime. The forced fumble was brought from none other than Sanford, which marked his second of the season.
Sanford's Impact On The Defense
After Williams went down with an ankle injury, after making an incredible defensive play, in the game against Notre Dame, Sanford stepped up in his spot. With big shoes to fill, Sanford has been remarkable.
After Williams' departure in the Notre Dame game, Sanford immediately stepped up and was able to record his first tackle for loss, sack, and quarterback hurry of the season. Ever since, he hasn't slowed down as he has become an impact player for this defense.
In the Aggies' blowout win over Mississippi State, where the defense held the Bulldogs' offense to just nine points, Sanford recorded a career high nine tackles, which showcased two tackles for loss, a sack, and his first career interception.
Sanford is part of A&M's elite defense, which leads the Southeastern Conference in third-down conversions allowed with only 27, with the next team up being Missouri with 35.
This marks Sanford's first SEC award, one that was very much earned after he stepped into a huge role and has absolutely dominated thus far. He has showcased his talent while Williams is working to get back to the field.