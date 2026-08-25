This Texas A&M Running Back Is Forcing His Way Into the Conversation

After the Texas A&M Aggies experienced one of the best seasons in school history, the program was in for a reload ahead of the 2026 season, looking to prove that the Aggies are going to be successful in the long run.

With plenty of turnover ahead of the season, head coach Mike Elko will be tasked with revamping the roster, including on the offensive side of the ball, after losing starting running back Le'Veon Moss due to running out of eligibility.

While Rueben Owens seems primed to slot into the lead back role this season, and the depth chart looks fairly straightforward, freshman running back KJ Edwards has turned heads in fall camp and could fight his way into early playing time.

How Edwards Impacts the Aggies' 2026 Season

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the second half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edwards was a key piece of the Aggies 2026 recruiting class, which finished No. 8 for the cycle, as he was the second-highest-rated recruit in the class, listed as the No. 60 overall prospect in the country. He was the No. 3 running back in the class, a top-10 recruit from the Lone Star State, and was a priority for the Aggies to land on campus.

Since arriving, Edwards has shown exactly why the coaching staff was so eager to land him, as he possesses athletic ability that is often unrivaled, pairing elite agility with a downhill, physical style that gives him the traits to be a true three-down running back.

For Elko and the Aggies, the running back room entering 2026 is deep but also falls on the younger side, with projected starter Rueben Owens carrying the most experience by a landslide. Jamarion Marrow, the expected backup, has seen time on the field as well, but has seen limited touches in his time on campus.

With Edwards turning heads, that matters because if the room is still trying to prove itself, there is a role for Edwards to fill in some capacity. It's also clear he bulked up since stepping on campus, which should help him break off big runs as well.

Edwards' big challenge will be pass protection in the backfield, and whether he has the strength to be able to stop an edge defender or blitzing linebacker if he is called upon. If he can prove that, and with his rushing ability, he has a clear opportunity to be an impact player in 2026.

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