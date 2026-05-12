Here Is The Path To Playing Time For Texas A&M Freshman KJ Edwards

Carthage, Texas doesn't produce prospects. It produces champions.

KJ Edwards arrives at Texas A&M with three state championship rings and over 6,000 career rushing yards.

The four-star running back from Carthage High School enrolled at Texas A&M in January as arguably the most decorated prep back in East Texas history. Over four seasons under head coach Scott Surratt, Edwards rushed for more than 6,000 career yards on a team that went 60-2 and captured three Texas 4A Division II state championships. His senior season alone produced 2,085 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns on a jaw-dropping 13.8 yards per carry.

To put that into context, he wasn't just winning games. He was taking over them.

Three Time State Champion. Over 6,000 career rushing yards.

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks off the field after defeating the Samford Bulldogs 48-0 in a game at Kyle Field. | Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images

Recruiting services draw comparisons to Jahmyr Gibbs, Tyjae Spears and Tony Pollard — all current or recent NFL contributors known for their hybrid versatility as both runners and pass-catchers.

That versatility is exactly what makes his arrival in Aggieland so compelling.

Texas A&M enters 2026 with a murky backfield picture. Returners Jamarion Morrow and Rueben Owens II bring experience to Mike Elko's offense, but neither have fully seized the RB1 role. The committee structure that defined A&M's backfield in recent seasons hasn't just created competition — it's created an opening. A freshman with Edwards' combination of burst, vision and pass-protection understanding doesn't need to walk in and start. He needs to be too valuable to keep off the field.

First-year offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins runs a system that rewards backs who can contribute in situational football, like third-downs. Those are not situations that require a running back to have logged 30 carries. They require one who the coaching staff trusts. Edwards' football IQ and the reliability he showed year over year at Carthage suggest that trust can be built quickly.

Edwards carries no air of entitlement into College Station. He's a grinder dressed up in elite talent. At his final high school game, he credited the offensive line for his success in a win over Texarkana Pleasant Grove.

"Without the O-line, the offense wouldn't be clicking on all cylinders," he said. "I just want to give all the credit to those guys."

When asked about signing with the Aggies, his message was simpler: "Yes sir, I'm ready to be an Aggie."

Texas A&M's backfield isn't short on talent. Owens and Morrow will eat carries. But neither is Edwards — and Wiggins will find ways to get his most explosive back on the field, even if it's 10 touches a week to start.

He'll learn pace and patience from Owens, who has survived the grind of an SEC backfield. He'll watch how Morrow works in pass protection and pick it up fast.

And when the lights come on in September, A&M fans will be ready to see him.