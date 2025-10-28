This Texas A&M True Freshman Running Back Has Stepped Into A Major Role
The Aggies have had an incredible season so far as they are ranked No. 3 in the country and are 8-0 for the first time since 1992. It seems like all of the pieces have finally come together for the Aggies, including their running game, as they have a deep running back room filled with talent.
After Le'Veon Moss went down in the game against Florida, while he was a huge loss, the Aggies were able to turn to their stacked room of running backs consisting of Amari Daniels, Rueben Owens II, EJ Smith and true freshman Jamarion Morrow.
"Really excited about all of the things he's doing," offensive coordinator Collin Klein said about Morrow. "Again, a little bit like Ashton [Bethel-Roman], like didn't know exactly when all of his opportunities would come."
Morrow In Season 1 With Texas A&M
In his first collegiate football season, Morrow has been able to turn some heads as he has gotten playing opportunities due to injuries. He was able to score his first touchdown against Florida, one that was a 22-yard pass from Marcel Reed, as he was able to show us just a glimpse of how special he would be for this team this season.
In the Aggies' most recent win against LSU, Morrow played a huge role as he was able to come up with two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving, igniting the offense. He was able to bring in a pass from Reed as he took it 24 yards for a touchdown, as well as picking up his first rushing touchdown later in the game with an 11-yard run.
"For a young player, his capacity, from a gameplan standpoint, is as good as I've been around," Klein said. "I think we'll continue to grow his ball skills and ability to catch it, you know, along with being a really, really strong, powerful back."
On the season, Morrow has 19 carries for 109 yards and one touchdown, with his longest rush being 23 yards that came against Mississippi State. He has also been catching the ball some, as he has four receptions for 65 yards and two touchdowns that came in games against Florida and LSU.
As just a freshman, Morrow has been able to bring a lot to Texas A&M's offense so far this season, and he isn't done yet as the Aggies have one more game on their three-game road trip as they head into the bye week before heading to Columbia to take on the Missouri Tigers.