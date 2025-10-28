All Aggies

This Texas A&M True Freshman Running Back Has Stepped Into A Major Role

After Le'Veon Moss' injury, the running back room has had to step up and Jamarion Morrow has been a huge help.

Olivia Sims

Oct 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Jamarion Morrow (23) celebrates with offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71) and tight end Theo Melin Ohrstrom (17) after a touchdown during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Aggies have had an incredible season so far as they are ranked No. 3 in the country and are 8-0 for the first time since 1992. It seems like all of the pieces have finally come together for the Aggies, including their running game, as they have a deep running back room filled with talent.

After Le'Veon Moss went down in the game against Florida, while he was a huge loss, the Aggies were able to turn to their stacked room of running backs consisting of Amari Daniels, Rueben Owens II, EJ Smith and true freshman Jamarion Morrow.

"Really excited about all of the things he's doing," offensive coordinator Collin Klein said about Morrow. "Again, a little bit like Ashton [Bethel-Roman], like didn't know exactly when all of his opportunities would come."

Morrow In Season 1 With Texas A&M

Oct 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Jamarion Morrow (23) runs for a touchdown against Louisiana State Tigers linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (7) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

In his first collegiate football season, Morrow has been able to turn some heads as he has gotten playing opportunities due to injuries. He was able to score his first touchdown against Florida, one that was a 22-yard pass from Marcel Reed, as he was able to show us just a glimpse of how special he would be for this team this season.

In the Aggies' most recent win against LSU, Morrow played a huge role as he was able to come up with two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving, igniting the offense. He was able to bring in a pass from Reed as he took it 24 yards for a touchdown, as well as picking up his first rushing touchdown later in the game with an 11-yard run.

"For a young player, his capacity, from a gameplan standpoint, is as good as I've been around," Klein said. "I think we'll continue to grow his ball skills and ability to catch it, you know, along with being a really, really strong, powerful back."

On the season, Morrow has 19 carries for 109 yards and one touchdown, with his longest rush being 23 yards that came against Mississippi State. He has also been catching the ball some, as he has four receptions for 65 yards and two touchdowns that came in games against Florida and LSU.

As just a freshman, Morrow has been able to bring a lot to Texas A&M's offense so far this season, and he isn't done yet as the Aggies have one more game on their three-game road trip as they head into the bye week before heading to Columbia to take on the Missouri Tigers.

Olivia Sims
OLIVIA SIMS

Olivia Sims is an ambitious writer covering for Texas A&M Aggies on SI. Olivia is a junior communications student at Texas A&M, pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree and a certificate in social media. Olivia was born and raised in Amarillo, Texas, into a diehard sports family where she grew up going to Spring Training for baseball each year and spending endless Saturdays on the couch watching college football. Her love for covering A&M athletics comes from the dedicated sports fan she is, as well as the love and respect she has for A&M as a whole.

