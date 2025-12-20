Texas A&M RB Exits With Injury vs. Miami
In this story:
The Texas A&M Aggies entered Saturday's College Football Playoff first round game against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field looking as healthy as ever.
The Aggies had two weeks of rest after the Texas loss to get healthy headed into one of the biggest games in program history.
However, the team got hit with some unfortunate injury news in the third quarter while trailing 3-0.
Texas A&M RB Le'Veon Moss Injured
In what marked his first game back since October, Texas A&M running back Le'veon Moss had to exit back to the locker room after appearing to suffer a lower-body injury after being tackled.
He eventually returned to the sideline during the fourth quarter. But in the meantime, the Aggies leaned on Rueben Owens II.
Moss exited with seven carries for 15 yards and one catch for five yards.
Moss has missed the past six games due to injury, as he last played in the win over Florida on Oct. 11. He finished the regular season with 70 carries for 389 yards and six touchdowns.
Last season, he suffered a torn ACL and MCL, forcing the team to be extra cautious with him this time around with the ankle ailment in hopes of a return for the postseason.
Moss, who had been absent since suffering a lower-body injury during the game against the Florida Gators on Oct. 11, was the team's leading rusher to that point of the season. Even now, despite only playing in six games this season, he remains third on the team in rushing yards with 389, while tied for the team high in rushing touchdowns at six with quarterback Marcel Reed.
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko had previously been playing coy when discussing the injury status of Moss and others but the first report of the week gave Aggie fans hope that he would be returning.
“We’re kind of in wait-and-see mode on that one," Elko said of Moss on Monday. "So, we'll see where that one goes."
But now, if Texas A&M can advance to the Cotton Bowl to face Ohio State, Moss' health will certainly be worth monitoring leading up to the game.
Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7