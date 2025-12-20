Texas A&M RB Exits With Injury vs. Miami

The Texas A&M Aggies entered Saturday's College Football Playoff first round game against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field looking as healthy as ever.

The Aggies had two weeks of rest after the Texas loss to get healthy headed into one of the biggest games in program history.

However, the team got hit with some unfortunate injury news in the third quarter while trailing 3-0.

Texas A&M RB Le'Veon Moss Injured

Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss runs the ball during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

In what marked his first game back since October, Texas A&M running back Le'veon Moss had to exit back to the locker room after appearing to suffer a lower-body injury after being tackled.

He eventually returned to the sideline during the fourth quarter. But in the meantime, the Aggies leaned on Rueben Owens II.

Texas A&M RB Le'Veon Moss was taken to the locker room after getting banged up on his last run in A&M's last drive. pic.twitter.com/7vBzGkpTJs — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) December 20, 2025

Moss exited with seven carries for 15 yards and one catch for five yards.

Moss has missed the past six games due to injury, as he last played in the win over Florida on Oct. 11. He finished the regular season with 70 carries for 389 yards and six touchdowns.

Last season, he suffered a torn ACL and MCL, forcing the team to be extra cautious with him this time around with the ankle ailment in hopes of a return for the postseason.

Moss, who had been absent since suffering a lower-body injury during the game against the Florida Gators on Oct. 11, was the team's leading rusher to that point of the season. Even now, despite only playing in six games this season, he remains third on the team in rushing yards with 389, while tied for the team high in rushing touchdowns at six with quarterback Marcel Reed.

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko had previously been playing coy when discussing the injury status of Moss and others but the first report of the week gave Aggie fans hope that he would be returning.

“We’re kind of in wait-and-see mode on that one," Elko said of Moss on Monday. "So, we'll see where that one goes."

But now, if Texas A&M can advance to the Cotton Bowl to face Ohio State, Moss' health will certainly be worth monitoring leading up to the game.