This Texas A&M Way-Too Early Prediction Will Not Please Aggies Fans

The way-too-early thoughts on the upcoming college football season continue to roll out, and the Texas A&M Aggies have predictably been at the center of those talks. After another strong season in the right direction under coach Mike Elko, the goals get higher in 2026.

The Aggies made their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance last season, but A&M would like to get farther than the first round. Texas A&M is expected to be a player again in the SEC race with a top transfer and recruiting class as well as quarterback Marcel Reed in his junior season. The time is now at College Station, but some in the media do not believe so.

CBS Sports college football writer Cody Nagel released his 2026 bold predictions for every team in his way-too-early top 25 last Monday. He has Texas A&M ranked seventh overall just ahead of Texas Tech and right behind Notre Dame.

The A&M bold prediction from Nagel: Aggies will lose three games in November, miss CFP

A Disappointing 2026 Ahead?

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; The video board says “Thank you, 12th man” during the first round game of the CFP National Playoff between the Miami Hurricanes and the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

“After feasting on a softer SEC slate the past two seasons, the road for Texas A&M toughens a bit,” Nagel said. “Four of their five regular-season losses over the last two years came in November -- including a brutal 2024 collapse where they dropped three of four late, tumbled out of the SEC race, and missed out on the playoff.”

Aggies fans would not like to be reminded of those moments, but it does bring up a valid point. For A&M to have a season that can truly bring this program to new heights, a late collapse cannot happen. The Aggies have to show themselves in those critical November matchups to become a top player in the SEC and make the conference championship game.

“History could repeat in 2026 with a difficult closing stretch: at South Carolina, Tennessee, at Oklahoma, and the finale against rival Texas,” Nagel said.

For the sake of argument, at South Carolina and at home in Kyle Field against Tennessee have a great chance to be A&M wins. The two that are up for debate are at the Sooners, who were a CFP team last season, and against Texas, who the Aggies have lost to in the last three matchups. Texas A&M takes on the Longhorns at Kyle Field this time, but it didn’t matter in 2024 where Texas won 17-7.

The Longhorns are projected to be the No. 2 team in the country to begin the year, and it will be another epic Lone Star showdown. The Aggies would likely have to win three out of those four games to be in an ideal position, and that’s not even counting the game at the new-look LSU Tigers with head coach Lane Kiffin and quarterback Sam Leavitt.

The argument against the Aggies last season was a weaker SEC schedule, but they will get tested this season. If they are able to get over the hump in these November games, the conversation around A&M will quickly change. There is no doubt the talent is there to make it happen.