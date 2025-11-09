Texas A&M Silences Doubters Again in Convincing Win vs. Missouri
The Texas A&M Aggies continue to prove that this season could be unlike any other in program history.
No. 3 Texas A&M kept its undefeated season rolling in Columbia on Saturday with a convincing 38-17 win over the No. 22 Missouri Tigers, picking up a sixth SEC victory in the process.
Many critics around the country put Texas A&M on upset alert headed into the game, but instead, the Aggies left little doubt against ranked SEC opponent. Ohio State and Indiana both won Saturday, but the Aggies continue to make a case to be the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings.
"From a CEO perspective I believe this is what is possible," Texas A&M coach Mike Elko said. "It is a really special place. Through 9 games, we have lived up to it, now we have to finish."
Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed Shines
Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed finished 20 of 29 passing for 221 yards, two touchdowns and no picks. He added five carries for 29 yards.
After a slow first half, the Aggies’ rushing attack came alive, as Texas A&M running back Rueben Owens had a 57-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the game on ice. He had 13 attempts for 102 yards and two scores.
"I don't know what it takes for them to start believing," Owens said, per TexAgs. "Ain't no upsets going on. We come to play."
Despite the win, Elko wasn't happy with the run defense. Missouri running back Jamal Roberts had 17 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown while Ahmad Hardy finished with 13 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown.
"One guy had 17 carries for 110, and one guy had 13 for 109. We did an awful job adjusting to both one them," Elko said.
The Aggies will look to move to 10-0 when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks next week in College Station. Texas A&M's promising season last year started to unravel with a loss in Columbia to the Gamecocks, meaning the Aggies will be seeking some revenge against a South Carolina team with nothing to lose.