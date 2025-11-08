Texas A&M Aggies at Missouri Tigers: Live Game Updates, Box Score
Fresh off of their final bye week of the 2025 season, the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies finish out their trio of conference road games as they take on the No. 19 Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field in Columbia.
The Maroon and White carry a perfect 8-0 record into the contest, led by quarterback Marcel Reed and the rest of their explosive offense, as well as their elite defense, headed by linebacker Taurean York and edge rusher Cashius Howell.
The Tigers have plenty of firepower of their own, however, in the form of running back Ahmad Hardy, who leads the SEC in rushing yards, and a top-notch defense of their own.
A&M vs. Mizzou
The meeting in Columbia Saturday afternoon will be the 18th all-time between the two schools, both of whom made their respective moves to the Southeastern Conference before the 2012 season.
Since that move 13 years ago, the two teams have faced off five times, with the Aggies getting the better of the team three times, including in 2021, the last time they visited Columbia, where they scored a 35-14 win over the Tigers, and last year at Kyle Field, where Conner Weigman's precise passing and Le'Veon Moss' three touchdowns gave the Ags another big win over Eliah Drinkwitz and Missouri in a 41-10 affair.
Both teams are also affected heavily by injuries to some respective stars in their schemes, with the Maroon and White functioning without linebacker Scooby Williams, safety Bryce Anderson, and running back Moss, while the Tigers are instilling their trust in true freshman Matt Zollers at quarterback, with both starting quarterback Beau Pribula and backup Sam Horn out.
The game is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 PM, and be sure to check back here at that time for live updates as the action unfolds from Faurot Field.
