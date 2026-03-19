Mike Elko Gives Injury Update Ahead of Texas A&M’s First Spring Practice

Texas A&M will officially begin spring practices this Friday, and head coach Mike Elko recently met with the media to set the stage for the Aggies' return to the football field.

Elko touched on several important topics, including the focus on offensive and defensive line play, Marcel Reed's progression under quarterback coach Joey Lynch, and even the promotion of offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins.

While those topics were certainly notable, the most important part of the press conference came right at the start. Elko opened with an injury update on several key players, even offering some loose timelines on when each player would return to the field and how much they will be able to do early in camp.

Expected Absences for Spring Camp

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies safety Dalton Brooks (25) reacts after making a tackle during the first quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Elko didn't waste any time getting the injury news out of the way. On the offensive side of the ball, Jerome Myles, Micah Riley, and Papa Ahfua will be limited in their overall workload. The head coach added that all three players are recovering from in-season injuries.

On the defensive side of the ball, Jamar Beal-Goines, Dalton Brooks, TomTom Johnson,

Dezz Ricks and Chase Sims won't be 100 percent during the spring. Elko noted that all eight players are expected to be healthy by the summer.

Brooks' injury stands out among the defensive pieces Elko listed. The safety started all 13 games for the Aggies last season, and was one of the more consistent defenders with 62 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss, and 3.0 sacks.

Elko then revealed that there are two long-term injuries that are worth keeping an eye on as football season gets closer. Freshmen Jermaine Kinsler and Deyjhon Pettaway are expected to miss both the spring practice period and most of the summer. The Aggies' head coach even added that those injuries could linger into the fall as well.

Injuries at this point in the year aren't uncommon, especially for returning players who may have seen a large workload last season. Elko's point that most of the injuries stem from last season is encouraging, as the majority of those players should be ready once summer workouts begin.

Despite some setbacks, especially with younger guys missing valuable spring reps, Elko closed his opening statement saying that there isn't much left to do before the Aggies hit the field on Friday.

"We're ready to get out on the grass and start playing some football and start building the identity of what this team is and what this team's going to be this fall," Elko said. "Excited for the opportunity and excited for Friday..."

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.