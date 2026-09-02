Three Questions Texas A&M Must Answer vs Missouri State

Heading into Week 1, every football program in the country has questions yet to be answered, and Texas A&M has its own.

After a first-round exit in the College Football Playoff last year at Kyle Field, head coach Mike Elko hopes his program has addressed last year's holes. He and his coaching staff reflected on how to improve after last year, and multiple changes occurred, with some remaining in place.

The modifications included elevating Holmon Wiggins to offensive coordinator to support the offense after the departure of Collin Klein. Lyle Hemphill was also named the defensive coordinator to help the defense dominate opposing offenses.

With the transfer portal additions and highly sought-after recruits, the Aggies remain optimistic they have built a squad that can contribute in these areas and help bring home a national title to Aggieland.

Limiting Turnovers

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Turnovers have been consistently a talking point on both sides of the football. Offensively, the crew hopes it can find ways not to give the ball away by fumbling or throwing interceptions, and defensively, increasing turnovers has been a major focus.

Examining what the Aggies did last year, they had three picks over the course of the season defensively, along with 12 interceptions and 11 total fumbles. A&M wants to limit those numbers and figure out how it can stay consistent all season and carry that into the playoff or bowl game. It starts on Saturday night, and the Maroon and White hope to set the tone early.

Getting Tight Ends Involved

No tight ends return from last year’s group that played in a game, so it's evident that tight end coach Derek Shay hopes to have his men be heavily involved, whether it is to edge block or be a threat downfield.

Nate Boerkircher, Theo Melin Ohrstrom and Amari Niblack are all gone, and now the weight is put on Micah Riley, Richie Anderson and Houston Thomas to produce. Last year's group recorded a combined 435 yards, so being a red-zone threat and making those clutch catches will be key to helping quarterback Marcel Reed. If A&M can get these men to help the ground attack and boost the receptions, the offense will be in solid hands.

Kicking Game

The 12th Man now knows who its kicker will be for Week 1, as it was announced the other day when Elko released the depth chart that David Olano secured the job. He is the veteran who won the competition and has college football experience under his sleeve, so he is good enough to put the football through the uprights.

What is unknown is how it will all transfer into this season after Olano made the move from Illinois to A&M, and whether he’s healthy. He was hurt in the spring, which opened the path for Asher Murray to possibly win the position possibly, but Olano got healthy and is expected to be efficient.

Last year, there were some questions about which kicker would be taking over kicking duties, and there were some mishaps on both ends that raised some eyebrows, so the Aggies addressed the need for someone who could nail kicks from short and long distances and believe they found that guy.

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