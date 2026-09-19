For the first time in nearly a decade, the No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies and the Kentucky Wildcats meet on the gridiron, as Mike Elko and Will Stein go head-to-head on the sidelines.

The last meeting between the two teams came all the way back in October of 2018, when the Aggies scored the win in overtime after a walk-off touchdown run by running back Trayveon Williams to hand Kentucky their first loss of the campaign up to that point.

Eight years later, it will now be the Wildcats looking to upset the Aggies, while the setting remains the same, and there are plenty of factors to keep in mind as the two teams battle it out.

Whether or Not Texas A&M's Offensive Front Can Hold the Line

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed looks to pass the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M may be 2-0 with a scoring average of 49, but their offensive line has been shaky through two games so far.

The line allowed back-to-back sacks on Marcel Reed during the course of events against Arizona State and the A&M rushing attack was held under 100 yards, while Kentucky sacked Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell four times throughout their game last Saturday.

When appropriately protected, Reed and the Aggies' rushers are some of the best in the nation, but if there's no opening to run through, production is nearly impossible, and the time to show change is now, especially with conference play now upon them.

The Texas A&M Secondary

For a group that didn't secure a lot of turnovers last year, they've surely been making up for it this year, especially with three straight takeaways in the fourth quarter against Arizona State, including a pair of pick-sixes.

Of course, the occasional broken coverage happens, and there were some big pass plays by the Sun Devils, but the team was held in check by the Aggie secondary, an offense led by former Kentucky quarterback Cutter Boley.

If they can control all four quarters like they did the second half against Arizona State, then 3-0 should be smooth sailing for the Maroon and White.

Jay Bateman's Homecoming Tricks

One of the biggest headlines of this week is the return of Kentucky defensive coordinator Jay Bateman to College Station after a two-year stint in Aggieland.

Head coach Mike Elko spoke earlier in the week about coordinators and coaches leaving and how the overall schemes have to change so that they can't just sniff out the plays they remember from their tenure.

But you never know, Bateman could have his own tricks up his sleeve as he visits his old friends. Some sort of strategy completely different from his time with the team.

The Aggies and Wildcats kick off at 2:30 PM from Kyle Field this Saturday.

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