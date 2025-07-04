Top Texas A&M Target Commits to Texas Longhorns
Fireworks lit up the Texas sky on the Fourth of July, talking about the recruiting trail.
Massive news broke as John Turntine III, one of the top offensive linemen in the country, announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns. Turntine, the No. 3 offensive lineman in Texas and a consensus top-10 national prospect at his position, chose Texas over finalists Texas A&M, Stanford, and Michigan.
The North Crowley product was one of the many elite players that led the Panthers to a 6A state championship in 2024 in a 50-21 victory over powerhouse Westlake.
Who is John Turntine III?
A 6-foot-4, 285 pound specimen, Turntine held offers from over 35 Division I programs, including Alabama, Oregon, LSU, and Florida State.
According to 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks, Turntine has elite versatility and long-term NFL upside.
“Projects as a high-major lineman with tackle athleticism but elite guard potential who could develop into a candidate for the top half of the draft down the road,” Brooks said.
All signs had been pointing toward Turntine landing in Austin. Earlier this week, Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman logged an expert prediction for Turntine to pick the Horns. 247Sports followed suit, with expert Crystal Ball predictions from Jordan Scruggs and Hank South also leaning Texas' way.
The Fort Worth native now becomes the latest blue-chip addition to Texas' 2025 class, which ranks No. 14 nationally and features big names like Elite 11-winning quarterback Dia Bell and five-star athlete Jermaine Bishop.
As for the Aggies, life continues. Mike Elko’s program currently ranks as the No. 4 class in the country and has a shot climbing to the top with the recruits still available on the board.
All eyes now turn to five-star EDGE Bryce Perry-Wright, who is set to announce his decision tomorrow at noon. Texas A&M currently holds a “Fong Bomb” prediction from 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong, who is correct 91 percent of the time.
Other high-profile recruits still on the board include five-star wide receiver Boobie Feaster, who is down to USC and Texas A&M, and the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2026 class, Lamar Brown, who is weighing offers from LSU and the Aggies.
Turntine’s decision to choose the Longhorns over the Aggies won’t be the last time these two rivals clash on the recruiting trail. With both programs fighting for supremacy over the Lone Star State, expect these recruiting battles to continue for years to come.