Texas A&M Trending for Five-Star EDGE
July is here and the recruitment trail is set to heat up as the month progresses.
For the Texas A&M Aggies, one of their biggest dates is July 5. That’s when Bryce Perry-Wright, a five-star EDGE and one of the most coveted defenders in the 2026 class, will announce his college decision.
The No. 5 EDGE in the nation is down to four schools: Clemson, Miami, Texas, and Texas A&M.
Where do the Aggies Stand?
Momentum appears to be shifting toward College Station.
Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong, one of the most trusted experts in college football recruitment, has recently landed a “FongBomb” prediction for the Aggies to land Perry-Wright.
The “Fong Bomb” has an all-time accuracy rate of 91.71 percent, correctly calling 743 of his 815 picks. That should serve as proof of just how reliable On3’s Vice President of Recruiting truly is.
Other Texas A&M recruits that Wiltfong’s “Fong Bomb” has predicted correctly in the past include the following: four-star defensive lineman Landon Rink, four-star running back Deondrae Tiger, current wide receiver Ahston Bethel-Roman, and current safety Deyjhon Pettaway.
Now, Perry-Wright joins that growing list.
The 6-foot-2, 250-pounder wrapped up his official visit tour with a stop in College Station on June 20, always a good sign when a recruit saves a school for last. Since then, buzz around A&M has amplified.
Clemson may still be the Aggies' biggest challenger; 247Sports’ Crystal Ball currently gives the Tigers a 100 percent projection. However, it’s worth noting that no lead experts have made a pick yet, unlike Wiltfong’s confident call.
The Georgia native has been selected to both the Polynesian Bowl and the Navy All-American Bowl, further demonstrating why he is one of the most sought-after recruits in the nation.
His high school production also helped his stock. As a junior, he tallied 57 total tackles (13 for loss), 12 quarterback hits, and 9 sacks, leading Buford High School to a state semifinal appearance in Georgia’s 6A division.
His athleticism isn’t only limited to the trenches.
As just a sophomore, he threw 41-9 in the shot put and clocked a 12.60 in the 100-meter dash, exactly the kind of athleticism that catches Mike Elko’s eye.
If the renowned “Fong Bomb” proves right on Perry-Wright, Texas A&M could be looking at one of the most intimidating defensive line groups in the 2026 cycle, featuring four-stars Jordan Carter, Jermaine Kinsler, and Samu Moala, and potentially five-star Lamar Brown if he picks the Aggies over LSU.