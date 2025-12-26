Tyrann Mathieu Fires Shots At Texas A&M After College Football Playoff Exit

There is no doubt that Texas A&M had a historical run in 2025. Unfortunately for Texas A&M faithful, the season came to an earlier-than-ideal end.

The Aggies went 11-1 in the regular season for the first time in over 30 years, closed one of the greatest comebacks in SEC history against the South Carolina Gamecocks, reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history and downed the LSU Tigers in Tiger Stadium for the first time in over 30 years.

Texas A&M’s dominant win left a sour taste in former LSU star safety Tyrann Mathieu’s mouth. On a recent episode of his “In The Bayou” podcast, Mathieu revealed he was ecstatic about the Aggies’ 10-3 loss at the hands of the Miami Hurricanes in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Texas A&M… I know they’re in the SEC, but I don’t look at them as an SEC team. They’re like a late bloomer… so I absolutely look at them as frauds.” 😳@mathieu_era sounds off on Texas A&M after their loss to Miami pic.twitter.com/4eDOCtkUIB — In The Bayou With Tyrann Mathieu (@InTheBayouPod) December 25, 2025

Tyrann Mathieu Hates the Aggies

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) sacks Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Mathieu did not hold back on the Aggies, revealing that he does not even view them as an SEC team.

“Texas A&M, I know they’re in the SEC, but I don’t look at them as an SEC team,” Mathieu said. “They’re like a late bloomer. They’re not like the Floridas, the Tennessees or the LSUs. I don’t even look at them like that. I absolutely look at them as frauds.”

Mathieu did not hold back on the Aggies, mainly in part to him remembering how Texas A&M acted in its 49-25 victory over LSU. It truly seemed like the Fightin’ Farmers had not been in that position before, because the new Aggies really had not.

”They came to LSU and they kind of had this arrogance about them,” Mathieu said. “I remember they was beating us and I remember how they operated winning the game. It’s just funny, bro.”

Admittedly, the Aggies poured on the points and acted like they were not beating up an LSU squad that was a shell of its former self. Brian Kelly would be fired shortly after the game and quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was benched for the season to let some lingering injuries heal.

“I always knew at some point during this season, they was gonna get a little taste of what they thought they gave us,” Mathieu said. “Ain’t it funny, A&M fans, that y’all season over but LSU, we have one more game? Come get a seat and watch us play in this pizza bowl.”

The Aggies get a chance to keep their win streak alive against the Lane Kiffin-led LSU Tigers on Sept. 26.