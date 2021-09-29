Texas A&M's WR Jalen Preston The Making Most of Opportunity

Jalen Preston's work against the Razorbacks could extend his role in A&M's offense

Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher wouldn't say he's the biggest fan of the transfer portal, no matter if it benefits his program in the long run or not. Players are always looking for the field and will leave a school for the opportunity due to a lack of playing time.

Fisher said that young players often forget they're one snap from making an impact on any given Saturday.

Wide receiver Jalen Preston's "one play" came minutes before kick-off against Arkansas in Arlington.

During warmups, wide receiver Chase Lane was ruled out with an undisclosed injury, as was vertical target Caleb Chapman. Preston, a junior, has always been considered the "other" receiver.

If anything, it at least gave quarterback Zach Calzada another weapon on the perimeter in the team's 20-10 loss to the Razorbacks.

"There's a young man I have a ton of respect for," Fisher said Monday. "He hasn't seen a lot of reps, but he works his tail off every day, comes to work every day."

Preston finished Saturday with three catches for 33 yards and averaged 11 yards per play. During the closing minutes of the second quarter, Calzada looked to be firing towards the end zone as Preston won his battle against the Arkansas cornerback at the line of scrimmage.

The ball was tipped by tight end Jalen Wydermyer across the middle, leading to the trajectory to go off-balance. Maybe a little higher and the Aggies enter the second half down 17-7 instead of 17-3.

"Jalen has always been a great competitor," wide receiver Ainias Smith said. "Everything that he was doing was expected. I didn't expect anything less."

Fisher credits Preston's work ethic in practice as a key factor to his growth as a receiver. Smith said during this fall camp, there were days he looked like he could be a starter on a regular basis.

In the SEC, most players believe they can start. Wide receivers are perhaps the one position that could interchange depending on the defensive formation the team faces.

Smith says that teammates don't view him as the "next receiver" but rather another key contributor depending on the day.

"He could be the guy," Smith said. "JP is a great receiver, great guy. I believe he's going to improve as the season goes on."

Saturday marked the first game where Preston recorded a catch this year. For his career, he's never finished with over seven receptions on a campaign and has only found the end zone once.

Fisher prides Preston's commitment to the Aggies and how he will do whatever is asked of him. Some days it's playing special teams. Others days, like Saturday, are ones where he must be an essential part of the offense.

The status of both Chapman and Lane for Saturday's outing against Mississippi State is considered day-to-day. The Bulldogs are currently ranked 14th in the SEC for pass defense, meaning A&M could elect to pass more often.

Calzada's inconsistencies aside, the Aggies need a stable No. 2 option in the passing. Maybe Preston's time has officially arrived as "the guy" Smith believes he can be.

