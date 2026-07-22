What Brent Venables Said About Renewed Texas A&M-Oklahoma Rivalry

The Texas A&M Aggies are less than two months away from embarking on what should be an exciting journey during the 2026 college football season.

Texas A&M will be looking to make it back to the College Football Playoff along with being in contention for an SEC Championship berth once again.

But before getting back to the CFP, the Aggies will have to face off with an old rival for the first time in over a decade.

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma Rivalry Has Brent Venables Excited

While speaking at the podium during SEC Media Days on Tuesday, Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables talked about the matchup with Texas A&M this upcoming season.

On Nov. 21 in Norman, OK., the Aggies and Sooners will play each other for the first time since 2012, and Venables is pumped up for what lies ahead. Oklahoma leads the all-time series 19-12.

"That's exciting. Again, it's another one of the long teams that just talks about the depth of the SEC. Mike and his staff have done a wonderful job of building the roster, taking over a really good roster when Jimbo left, and continued that tradition of building in the trenches. I think that's something they've done really well."

"They've done that well, but going to be a great, great challenge. Going to be in Norman, thankfully for us. But one of many really good teams that, man, we got to show up with our A game and have a chance to compete."

The game comes at a critical point in the season for the two teams, both of which are coming off of CFP appearances last year. Both sides will be hoping that their playoff chances remain alive and well in late November, but a loss in Norman could unofficially eliminate either team. This makes the matchup all the more enticing.

For Texas A&M, the game is particularly huge since the Aggies host the Texas Longhorns just six days later on a short week in the regular season finale. Texas A&M has gone 0-2 against Texas since that rivalry renewed, and looking past the Sooners in hopes of getting revenge on the Longhorns could put a death sentence on the Aggies' season.

Mike Elko will need to have his team locked and loaded against Oklahoma if they want to make it back to the CFP.

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