What Coaches Poll Reveals About Texas A&M Aggies Schedule

While there is still some time before the official AP poll, voted on by select media members, is released, fans can already get a sense of the difficulty of Texas A&M's schedule via the newly released preseason coaches poll.

Heading into Mike Elko’s third season as head coach, the Aggies will begin the season ranked No. 8. This makes them the third-highest-ranked SEC team, only behind No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Texas.

Thus leaving six other SEC teams below them in the coaches' poll. However, of the nine SEC teams in the top-25, the Aggies will play all but three of them in the regular season.

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Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko hugs Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) prior to the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the first round of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After going 11-1 in the regular season last year, one of the biggest critiques of the Aggies was their schedule. Despite facing four teams that were ranked at the time Texas A&M played, only two opponents ended last season ranked. One of those was the Aggies’ lone regular-season loss, Texas, while the other was Notre Dame.

Obviously, LSU and Missouri having down years didn’t help the Aggies’ case in the strength of schedule department. Both dropped out of the AP final top-25 poll, with LSU then replacing head coach Brian Kelly with Lane Kiffin this offseason.

Now, though, as Texas A&M looks to make it back to the College Football Playoff, on paper they will face a tougher road.

Even without a marquee non-conference game like Notre Dame on the slate, they will face SEC contenders LSU, Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. All of those programs begin the season ranked; that doesn’t include Missouri.

To make matters even more difficult, all but Tennessee and Texas will see Texas A&M go on the road versus a potentially ranked opponent.

This all leaves the question of what the schedule could’ve looked like without nine conference games. For Texas A&M, it could’ve meant one less road trip versus a ranked opponent, or on the flip side one less home game.

Yet, making the College Football Playoff wasn’t supposed to be easy. Nor is trying to make the trip to Atlanta for the program’s first SEC Championship.

If Elko can guide his team back to the playoff, or even Atlanta, at least right now the strength of schedule critics won’t have much ground to stand on.

Full USA Today Coaches Poll

Ohio State Oregon Georgia Texas Notre Dame Indiana Miami Texas A&M Oklahoma Ole Miss Alabama Texas Tech LSU USC BYU Michigan Penn State Tennessee Washington SMU Utah Iowa Clemson Houston Missouri

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