What Happened Last Time Texas A&M Faced Kentucky?

Week 3 of the college football season is upon us, and for the No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies, that means it is time to begin conference play, which they will do against the Kentucky Wildcats this Saturday.

The Aggies sit 2-0 with wins over Missouri State and Arizona State to start the 2026 slate, while Kentucky is entering their second SEC matchup of the year, having suffered a 45-17 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide last week at home in Lexington.

This Saturday features only the fourth meeting all time between the two schools, and the first since 2018, when the Maroon and White welcomed a No. 13-ranked Kentucky team in the midst of a generational run.

What Happened Last Time?

Texas A&M Aggies running back Trayveon Williams (5) crosses the goal for a game winning touchdown in overtime against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. | USA TODAY Sports

For this week's history lesson, we go all the way back to October 6, 2018, at Kyle Field, where the 3-2 Texas A&M Aggies were welcoming a 5-0 No. 13 Wildcat team that had already knocked off two ranked conference opponents at that point in time to College Station.

Donned in maroon throwback uniforms, the Aggies took the field in their first year with head coach Jimbo Fisher at the helm and second under quarterback Kellen Mond.

The Wildcats would get on the board first with a 54-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Terry Wilson into the hands of wideout Lynn Bowden Jr. with a little over a minute left in the first quarter of play.

Down 7-0 for the most part of the second quarter, Mond finally got the Aggies on the board with a three-yard touchdown pass to Quartney Davis to keep the teams tied going into halftime.

After a scoreless third quarter by both sides, Texas A&M punt returner Roshauud Paul returned a punt all the way up to the Kentucky 48-yard line, and was followed by Mond connecting with tight end Jace Sternberger for a huge 46-yard touchdown to give the Aggies their first lead of the night.

Unfortunately, Mond would later fumble the ball on A&M's own 43-yard line, and Kentucky's Darius West picked up the loose ball and took it all the way back to the house to tie the game at 14 apiece with over four minutes left to play.

The two teams then traded punts, and after a heave by Mond at the end of the fourth quarter fell incomplete, the two teams headed to overtime.

On 3rd & 2 of Kentucky's first possession, Terry Wilson was sacked by Texas A&M's Kingsley Keke, forcing them to bring on kicker Miles Butler for a 43-yard field goal, which he missed.

The Aggies then got the ball and didn't pass it a single time during their possession, as running back Trayveon Williams opened up with a nine-yard rush, which was followed by a two-yard scamper from the legs of Mond.

Williams would truck forward for four more yards and then finally the remaining ten, flipping into the end zone to give the Aggies a 20-14 win in overtime and hand the Wildcats their first of three losses that they suffered throughout 2018.

Texas A&M and Kentucky meet again this Saturday at 2:30 PM at Kyle Field.

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