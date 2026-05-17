What Happened Last Time Texas A&M Played LSU?

For Week 4 in the 2026 college football season, the Texas A&M Aggies take a trip to a place that treated them very well last year, Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge to take on the new and improved LSU Tigers.

The Tigers hold a lead in the all-time series between the two schools, 32-25-3, which has brought along some legendary contests, including the seven-overtime classic at Kyle Field in 2018 that resulted in a 74-72 A&M win, as well as statement wins for LSU during the Heisman Trophy campaigns of Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels in 2019 and 2023, respectively.

Last year's edition of the rivalry wasn't exactly the barn burner that the 2018 game was, but it was certainly one to remember for the Maroon and White.

What Happened Last Time Between A&M and LSU?

Texas A&M Aggies running back Jamarion Morrow (23) runs for a touchdown against Louisiana State Tigers linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (7) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Week 8 of the 2025 season saw the No. 20 Tigers welcome the undefeated No. 3 Aggies to "Death Valley," where the Maroon and White hadn't tasted victory since 1994.

After the Aggies forced an LSU punt on their first drive, Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed set the tone early with a 41-yard quarterback keeper for the touchdown.

LSU was able to get on the point directly after that with a touchdown pass from Garrett Nussmeier to tight end Trey'Dez Green to knot the game at seven, only for Reed to drive the Aggies down and hook up with KC Concepcion for a 15-yard score shortly before the first quarter ended.

The Tigers were able to put together a very productive second quarter that featured a safety from a blocked punt, a seven-yard scoring run by Harlem Berry, and a Damian Ramos field goal to give LSU an 18-14 lead heading into the locker rooms for halftime.

And that's really where the good times stopped for Brian Kelly and the Tigers.

Reed opened up the second half with a drive that resulted in a five-yard scamper into the end zone for his second score of the night, and Concepcion also found the end zone for the second time with a 79-yard punt return touchdown, and running back Jamarion Morrow scored off of a 24-yard pass from the Heisman candidate to go up 35-18.

And that was just the end of the third quarter, when there were significantly more Texas A&M fans in the stands than LSU.

The fourth quarter saw A&M tight end Nate Boerkircher catch a one-yard score, and Morrow ran in an 11-yard score to give himself a multi-score night.

The Tigers finally showed life via a 12-yard pass from backup quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. to Kyle Parker with 59 seconds left, but in garbage time, it was simply stat padding at that point.

The Aggies would remain undefeated with a 49-25 win, their first win in Baton Rouge in over 30 years, and turning Tiger Stadium into Kyle Field East, and LSU handed Brian Kelly his walking papers not 24 hours after the clock hit zero.

Hoping to repeat their incredible night even with Lane Kiffin now at the helm, the Aggies head back to Death Valley on September 26.

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