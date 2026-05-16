3 Texas A&M Games That Could Host College GameDay Next Season

The last time Texas A&M hosted ESPN’s flagship college football pre-game show, College GameDay, was in 2024. The Aggies welcomed the broadcast crew to College Station for the Week 1 matchup with Notre Dame.

After not being featured in 2025 during its run to the College Football Playoff, Texas A&M could be in a position to appear on the program again in 2026.

Several important, high-stakes games are on the schedule that could intrigue ESPN’s executives.

Texas A&M at LSU (Week 4)

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed and wide receiver Terry Bussey react against the LSU Tigers. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Texas A&M and LSU have built a strong rivalry in recent seasons, but there is a new dimension this season. The Aggies have beefed with Lane Kiffin for years — particularly with both sides accusing the other of faking injuries during games — and now he takes over for the Tigers.

The Aggies have won four of the last six against the Tigers, with all four Texas A&M wins coming by multiple possessions. Last season, the Aggies’ 49–25 beatdown led the Tigers to fire head coach Brian Kelly.

Some history and animosity have built up between these two programs. LSU is also a high-profile brand, and Death Valley is one of the most famous places to play. The Tigers have been on College GameDay the eighth-most times of any school and hosted the fourth-most.

One reason that could make this unlikely is that LSU hosts College GameDay in Baton Rouge, La., less than a month earlier for Week 1. While teams have appeared multiple times in one season — including Texas A&M in 2024 — the odds of hosting the program in Tiger Stadium twice in one month seem slim.

Texas A&M at Alabama (Week 8)

Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Walter Nolen III reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Kyle Field. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Several of the Aggies’ biggest games in 2026 come on the road, and this one is no different. Texas A&M travels to Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Oct. 24, to face the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Aggies played the Crimson Tide every year from 2012 to 2023, but the two have not played in either of the last two seasons. They have only faced off once since Nick Saban's retirement.

Alabama has dominated Texas A&M in the past, going 13–3 all-time and 10–2 as SEC opponents. However, the Aggies have some high-stakes victories, twice usurping the No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide. It has resulted in some wild finishes, and the last three matchups have been decided by less than a touchdown.

This game does not have the same luster it did in 2020, but both Texas A&M and Alabama are coming off College Football Playoff appearances. This will make their Week 8 contest an important one for how the SEC shakes out.

Texas A&M at Oklahoma (Week 12)

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed celebrates with wide receiver Izaiah Williams after an Aggies touchdown during the third quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Texas is the biggest historical rival of Texas A&M. However, the two sides play on Black Friday, which reduces the odds that College GameDay will travel to Kyle Field. Rather, another reunion with a former rival from the Southwest Conference and the Big 12 could be more likely.

The last time the Aggies faced the Oklahoma Sooners in the regular season was in 2011, before Texas A&M joined the SEC. The two also played in the Cotton Bowl in January 2013. That makes this an under-the-radar reunion for familiar foes.

Like the previous two selections, this game includes the Aggies on the road. While Tennessee or Arkansas are possibilities for a home game, neither seems as likely as Texas A&M at Oklahoma — two more teams coming off College Football Playoff bids.

Both defenses were among the best in college football, and both quarterbacks are two-phase threats who can break any game wide open. It will be an exciting game, perfect for ESPN’s show.

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