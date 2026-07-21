Which Texas A&M Players Are Living Up to Their NIL Expectations?

The landscape of college football is vastly different compared to just a few years ago; the increased usage of the transfer portal and conference realignment have fundamentally changed the sport as of late. However, possibly the biggest change has been the introduction of NIL and how it's impacted roster construction and the way players are viewed.

For the Texas A&M Aggies, a program that has always had deep pockets, has seen NIL push the Aggies to the forefront of college football. The Aggies have not been shy about handing out NIL deals to some of the top players in the country to build an elite roster in College Station year in and year out.

And where big money flows, expectations grow even bigger. Here's a look at three Aggies who are living up to the expectations of their NIL deals.

Marcel Reed - $3 Million NIL Evaluation

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs the ball during the first half against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies head into the 2026 season with lofty expectations, and shouldering the weight of those projections is Marcel Reed. The quarterback rolls into his second season as Texas A&M's full-time starting quarterback after becoming one of the top signal-callers in the SEC last season.

Reed took the reins of the Aggies' offense in 2025, and the quarterback more than delivered throughout the season. The quarterback ended the year with 3,169 passing yards and 25 touchdowns, garnering some Heisman Trophy buzz late in the season.

Unsurprisingly, quarterbacks come with the biggest price tags but also carry most of a team's expectations, and Reed has done well to deal with the major expectations and has played up his NIL value.

Mario Craver - $1 Million NIL Evaluation

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs with the ball during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mario Craver was a new face in Aggieland in 2025, and he quickly became one of the top options for Reed. Craver wrapped his first season in the program with 59 receptions for 917 yards and four touchdowns.

Keeping Craver in College Station for another year was a big win for the Aggies, and it came with big money. As reported by The Business of Athletes, the wide receiver agreed to a contract extension with the Aggies that would make him the highest-paid wide receiver in the program's history.

No matter the dollar amount, Craver has already delivered in his first season with the Aggies, and if year one is any indication of how year two will play out, the wide receiver will be well worth his NIL deals.

Rueben Owens II - $1 Million NIL Evaluation

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies will need a go-to running back as they head into the 2026 season, and no running back on the roster is in a better position to step up than Rueben Owens II.

The running back has been a part of a deep running back rotation over the last few years, but now Owens II will be expected to carry the load of the Aggies' rushing attack. If Owens II can stay healthy in 2026, the running back has the required talent to be one of the top running backs in the SEC.

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