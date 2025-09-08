What Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame Could Mean For Aggies' 2025 Season
The No. 16 Texas A&M Aggies finally hit the road for the first time in the 2025 college football season, heading up to South Bend to take on the team they started last year against, the No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
The Aggies fell to the Irish at Kyle Field last year in the season opener by a score of 23-13, a game where many wonder how the result would have been impacted, knowing what they know now, if Marcel Reed was under center for Mike Elko that night instead of Conner Weigman, who struggled with two interceptions.
But both teams are much different now. Both with different quarterbacks and both with head coaches going through this season with a redemption on their minds.
ESPN's Marty Smith Previews Aggies-Irish Matchup
In an interview with TexAgs Live, ESPN's Marty Smith gave his take on the square off between the Aggies and the Fighting Irish, who meet for the seventh time ever Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium.
The SEC Network and ESPN reporter talked on how difficult it would be to defeat Notre Dame at home, but also on how impressed he has been with Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed.
"Notre Dame is really good, I really like (C.J.) Carr a lot," Smith said about Notre Dame's new starting quarterback. "He impressed me in the season opener, despite the loss, and I think they're going to be really hard to beat at home, but I really like what I'm seeing from A&M. Especially if (Marcel) Reed's healthy. I love watching the kid play, and if they do go in there and get a victory, it can be one of those victories that propels you to incredible heights."
When asked what kind of statement the Aggies would be making by beating Notre Dame at home, Smith's answer was confident and encouraging to the Aggie faithful.
"A season-defining one, and they are good enough to do it."
The Fighting Irish will be coming off of a bye from last weekend, after suffering a close 27-24 loss to the Miami Hurricanes that saw the Fighting Irish collapse on their final drive and fail to give an answer to what ended up being Miami's game-winning field goal with a little over a minute left in the game.
Aside from that, quarterback C.J. Carr did a fine job in his first game under center for head coach Marcus Freeman, completing 19 of 30 passes for 221 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.
Elko's Aggies and Freeman's Irish meet in South Bend at 6:30 P.M. Saturday night.