Here's What The Stats Say About Texas A&M vs. South Carolina
Texas A&M and South Carolina could not be entering their Week 11 matchup on more different trajectories.
The Aggies are ranked No. 3 in the country after a monumental 9-0 start and look like a legitimate national title contender. Meanwhile, the Gamecocks sit at 3–6, a disappointing follow-up to last year’s 9–4 resurgence.
Saturday also offers a revenge opportunity for the Aggies. A season ago, a 44–20 loss in Columbia marked the start of a late-season collapse that turned a 7–1 start into an 8–5 finish.
Looking at both squads, it’s clear why A&M opened as a 17-point favorite. A top A&M offense against a struggling South Carolina defense.
Here’s how the numbers stack up for Saturday morning’s matchup at Kyle Field.
South Carolina’s Offense
- Total: 294.1 yds (16th SEC)
- Passing: 183.6 yds (15th SEC)
- Rushing: 100.8 yds (16th SEC)
- Scoring: 19.7 points (16th SEC)
- Sacks allowed: 34 (131st FBS)
South Carolina's Top Offensive Players:
- QB LaNorris Sellers (#16): 1,536 yds, 61.7%, 7 TD, 5 INT, 117 car, 158 yds, 3 TD
- RB Rahsul Faison (#1): 81 car, 350 yds, 4.3 avg, 3 TD
- WR Nyck Harbor (#8): 21 rec, 401 yds, 19.1 avg, 4 TD
Matchup vs. Texas A&M Defense
- Total: 317.3 yds (5th SEC)
- Passing: 189 yds (5th SEC)
- Rushing: 128.3 yds (9th SEC)
- Scoring: 22.9 points (12th SEC)
- Sacks: 34 (1st FBS)
A&M’s Top Defensive Players
- DE Cashius Howell (#9): 10.5 sacks, 11.5 TFLs, 21 tackles, 3 PD
- LB Taurean York (#21): 48 tackles, 4 TFLs, 2 PD
- CB Will Lee III (#4): 37 tackles, 6 PD
South Carolina’s Defense
- Total: 344.2 yds (10th SEC)
- Passing: 190.6 yds (6th SEC)
- Rushing: 153.7 yds (14th SEC)
- Scoring: 22.1 points (9th SEC)
- Sacks: 17 (13th SEC)
- Interceptions: 9(3rd SEC)
South Carolina's Top Defensive Players
- DE Dylan Stewart (#6): 3.5 sacks, 11 TFLs, 2 FFs 30 tackles, 1 PD
- LB Fred Johnson (#15): 41 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 PD, 1 int
- S Jalon Kilgore (#24): 38 tackles, 5 PD, 1 int
Matchup vs. Texas A&M Offense
- Total: 459.8 yds (4th SEC)
- Passing: 254.9 yds (6th SEC)
- Rushing: 204.9 (3rd SEC)
- Scoring: 37.8 (3rd SEC)
- Sacks allowed: 8 (1st SEC)
A&M’s Top Offensive Players
- QB Marcel Reed (#10): 2,193 yds, 62.3%, 19 TDs, 6 int, 69 car, 378 yds, 6 TDs
- WR Mario Craver (#1): 46 rec, 778 yds, 16.8 avg, 4 TDs
- WR KC Concepcion (#7): 40 rec, 629 yds, 15.7 avg, 8 TDs