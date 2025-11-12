All Aggies

Here's What The Stats Say About Texas A&M vs. South Carolina

These numbers will tell the story between Texas A&M and South Carolina.

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer and his team celebrate the win with their fans against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium.
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer and his team celebrate the win with their fans against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium.
Texas A&M and South Carolina could not be entering their Week 11 matchup on more different trajectories.

The Aggies are ranked No. 3 in the country after a monumental 9-0 start and look like a legitimate national title contender.  Meanwhile, the Gamecocks sit at 3–6, a disappointing follow-up to last year’s 9–4 resurgence.

Saturday also offers a revenge opportunity for the Aggies. A season ago, a 44–20 loss in Columbia marked the start of a late-season collapse that turned a 7–1 start into an 8–5 finish.

Looking at both squads, it’s clear why A&M opened as a 17-point favorite. A top A&M offense against a struggling South Carolina defense.

Here’s how the numbers stack up for Saturday morning’s matchup at Kyle Field.

South Carolina’s Offense

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers
  • Total: 294.1 yds (16th SEC)
  • Passing: 183.6 yds (15th SEC)
  • Rushing: 100.8 yds (16th SEC)
  • Scoring: 19.7 points (16th SEC)
  • Sacks allowed: 34 (131st FBS)

South Carolina's Top Offensive Players:

  • QB LaNorris Sellers (#16): 1,536 yds, 61.7%, 7 TD, 5 INT, 117 car, 158 yds, 3 TD 
  • RB Rahsul Faison (#1): 81 car, 350 yds, 4.3 avg, 3 TD 
  • WR Nyck Harbor (#8): 21 rec, 401 yds, 19.1 avg, 4 TD

Matchup vs. Texas A&M Defense

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell
Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell
  • Total: 317.3 yds (5th SEC)
  • Passing: 189 yds (5th SEC)
  • Rushing: 128.3 yds (9th SEC)
  • Scoring: 22.9 points (12th SEC)
  • Sacks: 34 (1st FBS)

A&M’s Top Defensive Players

  • DE Cashius Howell (#9): 10.5 sacks, 11.5 TFLs, 21 tackles, 3 PD
  • LB Taurean York (#21): 48 tackles, 4 TFLs, 2 PD
  • CB Will Lee III (#4): 37 tackles, 6 PD

South Carolina’s Defense

South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jalon Kilgore
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jalon Kilgore
  • Total: 344.2 yds (10th SEC)
  • Passing: 190.6 yds (6th SEC)
  • Rushing: 153.7 yds (14th SEC)
  • Scoring: 22.1 points (9th SEC) 
  • Sacks: 17 (13th SEC)
  • Interceptions: 9(3rd SEC)

South Carolina's Top Defensive Players

  • DE Dylan Stewart (#6): 3.5 sacks, 11 TFLs, 2 FFs 30 tackles, 1 PD
  • LB Fred Johnson (#15): 41 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 PD, 1 int
  • S Jalon Kilgore (#24): 38 tackles, 5 PD, 1 int

Matchup vs. Texas A&M Offense

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed
  • Total: 459.8 yds (4th SEC)
  • Passing: 254.9 yds (6th SEC)
  • Rushing: 204.9 (3rd SEC)
  • Scoring: 37.8 (3rd SEC)
  • Sacks allowed: 8 (1st SEC)

A&M’s Top Offensive Players

  • QB Marcel Reed (#10): 2,193 yds, 62.3%, 19 TDs, 6 int, 69 car, 378 yds, 6 TDs
  • WR Mario Craver (#1): 46 rec, 778 yds, 16.8 avg, 4 TDs
  • WR KC Concepcion (#7): 40 rec, 629 yds, 15.7 avg, 8 TDs

Diego Saenz is a junior Sport Management student at Texas A&M University, originally from Torreón, Mexico, and raised in Cedar Park, Texas. His passion for sports, especially fútbol and football, has been evident since a very young age. In his free time, he enjoys reading, watching games, listening to podcasts, and spending time with friends.

