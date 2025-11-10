All Aggies

Texas A&M's Last Real Test Before Lone Star Showdown Won't Be Easy

After last year’s collapse began in Columbia, Texas A&M seeks revenge at home.

Diego Saenz

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) passes the ball during warmups prior to the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) passes the ball during warmups prior to the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Last season, South Carolina handed Texas A&M the first of a three-game skid that toppled what had been a promising 7–1 start.

That loss came in a raucous Williams-Brice Stadium, led by a still unknown LaNorris Sellers, who used the national stage to announce himself to the nation.

A year later, the trajectories of these two programs couldn’t be more different. The Aggies are off to a 9-0 start and look like a national title contender, while the wheels have completely fallen off for Shane Beamer’s Gamecocks, who sit at 3–6 and fighting to make a bowl game.

Defend Kyle Field

A view of the 12th man logo and Texas A&M Aggies fans
A view of the 12th man logo and Texas A&M Aggies fans and students during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

This time, the scene shifts to College Station. Instead of 77,559 fans roaring against them in primetime, the Aggies will have the full force of the 12th Man at their backs as they look to conquer another SEC opponent.

Even with an early 11 a.m. kickoff, Kyle Field is expected to be at full capacity as Aggie fans welcome their team home for the first time since Oct. 11.

Under Mike Elko, the Aggies are 10-2 at home and riding a five-game home win streak. The Gamecocks, meanwhile, are 1-3 on the road this season.

Beamer and his staff will look to end that streak in what feels like an uphill battle on both sides of the ball.

LaNorris Sellers' Sophomore Slump

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Lanorris Sellers
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Lanorris Sellers (16) scrambles against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

After entering the season as a preseason Heisman favorite, Sellers’ campaign has spiraled into what can only be described as a sophomore slump.

Through nine games, Sellers has thrown for 1,536 yards while completing 61.7 percent of his passes, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions. For comparison, he finished last season with 2,534 yards, 18 touchdowns, and seven picks.

His offensive line hasn’t offered much protection either. Sellers has been sacked 34 times this season, the third-most in college football.

A year ago, he rushed for 674 yards and seven touchdowns. This season, he’s managed just 158 rushing yards and three scores, losing 302 yards on sacks alone. It’s a staggering decline from one season to the next.

Lackluster Defense

South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Dylan Stewart.
South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Dylan Stewart (6) during the game against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

After losing five defensive players to the NFL draft, South Carolina’s defense has struggled to replicate last season’s success. Their biggest weakness has come against the run, allowing 153.7 rushing yards per game.

Getting to the quarterback has also been an issue, they’ve totaled only 17 sacks all season.

With A&M boasting the SEC’s third-best rushing attack, the Aggies’ backfield has a clear path to top 200 rushing yards for the fourth straight game.

Last season, it was against South Carolina that A&M’s downfall began. This time, Elko and company will look to avenge last year’s loss and improve to 10-0.

