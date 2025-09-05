What To Learn About Albert Regis On and Off the Field
Albert Regis prides himself on being the best version of himself.
Meditation is part of the equation that brings him peace and comfort, allowing him to reflect on what he believes is a gift from God. During that time, Regis can thank his creator for allowing him to practice and grow from studying film.
Acknowledging the blessings God had gifted Regis also came with a new stage in his life, where he and his fiancée welcomed their first child into the world.
Newborn Trenches
Fun was the word echoed by Regis when he was honored to welcome a baby girl to the family.
“It’s so much fun being a dad,” Regis said.
Reminiscing on his time at their house, he loves teasing his fiancée that the baby looks more like him than her.
“I remember just holding her for that golden hour, and I was like — this is me,” Regis said.
He also likes joking around, making goofy faces, and soaking in the pictures that his fiancée takes.
“It’s crazy how she looks like me, and at the house, I would just make funny faces with her,” Regis said. “It gives you a whole new perspective on life.”
Although Regis has his responsibilities off the field, he also dedicates the other half of his time to his football team, where he sets aside his teddy bear attributes and goes into a “wrecking crew” mentality.
Focusing on details
Minor mistakes.
That’s what Regis harped on most when he examined how it felt to be back on the field against UTSA.
“We all had minor mistakes that led to those explosive plays,” Regis said. “We’re just focusing on the details of what we have to do to improve that and just make sure teams can’t make that comeback and try to attack us on that again.”
To assess how improvements can be made, Regis feels like he now knows more about himself after the film.
“The film sessions are just as important as practice, if not more important, because it’s the mental aspect of the game,” Regis said. “The film helps us learn so much, and sometimes in a game, you are like — I thought I did that right, and then you realize you didn't.”
Regis also credits the technology that collegiate players now get access to on the sidelines, which helps prepare the team for the next series.
“Something that is helpful with that has been the addition of the iPads on the sideline,” Regis said. “That has helped because now we get to see just how they do in the pros. They come off the field. They see where they mess up. It helps us, and we can make adjustments on the fly.”
Pregame routine
Not every player has a pregame ritual, but Regis proudly has his.
He does not shy away from it nor get ashamed to share it either.
“If it’s an indoor, I’ll come indoor by myself,” Regis said. “Stretch. Meditate. Listen to my own music. Get away from all the noise. Have some peace and quiet in my own space before I go out there and do what I have to do.”
Reflection on what the game has in store comes with setting aside time to think about how each play should go. For Regis, it focuses on several aspects that play a significant role in his mind.
“I just visualize the plays, what blocking schemes I can get, but more importantly, I just visualize me trusting myself and trust in God because God got me here for a reason, and it’s gameday and he wouldn’t just abandon me yet or ever,” Regis said. “I just spend that time trusting God and allowing him to come into my body. I always pray and ask when I play, he flows through me.”
This Saturday against Utah State, Regis gets his window to run through a scheduled routine on game day and make his family proud of the dad, husband and player he has become.