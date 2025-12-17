Texas A&M Offensive Lineman Invited To Honorable College Football Game

After a successful 11-1 regular season, the Texas A&M Aggies still have plenty of business to attend to as they prepare to host the Miami Hurricanes Saturday morning in the first round of the 2025 College Football Playoff.

But as the 2025 season closes up shop, the individual honors and awards begin to pour in for the team, and it continued on Tuesday with defensive lineman Albert Regis being named to the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Regis, a native out of La Porte, Texas, has been with the Maroon and White ever since his freshman season back in 2021.

Albert Regis Invited To East-West Shrine Bowl

The game is a postseason college football all-star game that has taken place once a year since 1925, and the teams consist of players from across the country who are either college seniors or underclassmen who have declared for the NFL draft and are eligible.

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle Albert Regis (17) hoists safety Dalton Brooks (25) after he recovered a fumble in the third quarter against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The game is scheduled to take place on January 27, 2026, at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX, the practice field of the Dallas Cowboys.

The late date of the game is to allow players whose schools were selected to bowl games or the College Football Playoff to tend to those matters first before participating, so Regis will not be required to miss any time in preparations for the CFP to take part in the game.

Tuesday afternoon, during a press conference leading up to the meeting with the Hurricanes, Regis talked about how much of an honor it was to receive all of the Senior Bowl game invitations, but clearly had his mind set on Saturday at that point in time.

"All that other stuff, that's down the road," Regis said on Tuesday. "I mean, we don't know what tomorrow holds, but we know who holds it, you know? Obviously, it's a blessing to get invited and to accept it, but we still gotta get through this weekend first, and the sense of urgency is there to do great things here for this program that hasn't been done in a very long time."

Regis set career highs in total tackles and sacks during the 2025 season, with 43 and two, respectively, including a season-high seven tackles in the win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish while also forcing a fumble late in the home win over the Florida Gators.

Texas A&M and Miami kick off from Kyle Field Saturday morning at 11:00 AM.