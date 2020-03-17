What's The Real Chance Of Kellen Mond's Heisman Chances?

COLLEGE STATION — It doesn't matter which direction you turn; the eyes will be in the same area.

Everything at Kyle Field will rely on the shoulders of quarterback Kellen Mond. And if he's not the man for the job, Jimbo Fisher's leash of reluctance will grow tighter until Mond finds himself in the dog house.

The 2020 season could be A & M's finest moment under Fisher, who will enter the third year of his $75 million contract signed back in 2018. With the schedule playing in their favor and a return of veteran talent, the Aggies will need to regroup to best prepare for a year in the juggernaut known as the SEC West.

But is Mond the right for the job? Even if, how are his Heisman chances heading into the new decade.

FanDuel Sportsbook updated its latest Heisman Trophy odds, putting the A & M quarterback comes in at 40/1. Mond will start the offseason tied for the 14th-best odds in the country to take home the coveted award to the nation's top player.

Well, quarterback. Almost every season, the award goes to the best signal-caller rather than the top player in the country.

There's high hopes for Mond as he enters his fourth season at College Station. Since arriving, the San Antonio native has been at least a part-time starter, splitting reps with Nick Starkel during the 2017 season.

Fisher's first year had Mond looking like the next big name SEC quarterback. The Aggies would go 9-4 behind a 3,000-yard season with Mond in command. He would also score 24 touchdowns through the air while tacking on another seven with his legs.

The regression for the junior came away from Kyle Field. Of his nine interceptions on the season, seven came when Mond wasn't playing in front of the 12th Man. Perhaps the more startling news would be his completion rating — dropping over 10% against teams like Georgia and Clemson.

Mond still will be working to be remembered for his time with A & M in a positive light. Three seasons in and there are still questions if he's the man in charge of taking A & M to the next level.

His numbers would undoubtedly play in favor, ranking second all-time in Aggies history for passing. For his career, Mond has collected 7,379 yards, 52 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. Sprinkle on 1,385 yards and 13 touchdowns with the run, and this looks the part of a champion quarterback.

It's still too soon to see if the senior will be the start come December with the likes of Haynes King and Zach Calzada waiting in the wings. Should he retain the position and have a Joe Burrow-esque season, Mond would become the third player in school history to take home the award — following Johnny Manizel (2012) and John David Crow (1957).

For now, Mond's focus should be on keeping his job for another season rather than the Heisman. Anything can change will kickoff sets on September 5 against Abilene Christian.