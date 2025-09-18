When Will Texas A&M Lose Its First Game?
Ahead of Texas A&M’s Week 3 matchup versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, it seemed like all eyes were on that game.
If the Irish won, they would keep their postseason hopes alive and prove that they are still a legitimate contender. If the Aggies won, it would shape the rest of the season and prove the Aggies are the real deal.
After Texas A&M came away with the victory in the 41-40 thriller, the Fightin’ Famers seem poised to make a run for the College Football Playoff. As one of only 39 remaining undefeated teams, USA Today Network writer Matt Hayes predicted the Aggies’ perfect season will come to an end with a loss at the hands of the LSU Tigers.
LSU Tigers: 2025 Texas A&M’s Achilles Heel?
The LSU Tigers will surely be out for revenge when the Texas A&M Aggies come to Death Valley on October 25. Last season, Texas A&M vs LSU was the Marcel Reed coming-out party. After a slow start under quarterback Conner Weigman, the Aggies made a change and put Reed in. Reed proceeded to single-handedly will the A&M offense into scoring and had a signature performance to win the game.
Hayes believes the 2025 meeting between the two squads will be different.
“The LSU defense was embarrassed in this game in 2024, and the loss – as much as anything – led to wholesale changes from the transfer portal,” Hayes wrote. ”Watch the LSU defense dominate this time around.”
Against the then-No. 4 Clemson Tigers, the LSU defense allowed only 10 points, 230 passing yards and 31 total rushing yards. Texas A&M’s offensive firepower is significantly stronger than Clemson’s. Against Notre Dame, Clemson recorded 109 passing yards and 176 rushing yards, a stark contrast to the Aggies’ 360 passing yards and 128 rushing yards against the Irish. The Aggies’ offense should be able to put up a better fight against LSU than Clemson did.
Aside from the LSU game, the Aggies have multiple tough opponents on their schedule. Their biggest tests, aside from the Tigers, include the No. 22 Auburn Tigers, the No. 23 Missouri Tigers and a No. 8 Texas Longhorns squad that has struggled to adjust to its quarterback transition. On top of its ranked opponents, Texas A&M plays in the SEC, a conference where any team could win any given Saturday.
The Aggies will try to keep their unbeaten streak alive when they host the No. 22 Auburn Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 2:30 p.m. Central.