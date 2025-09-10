Texas A&M Understands the Gravity of Road Game vs Notre Dame
Coach Mike Elko has had many stops along his college coaching career timeline. Before spending time at Texas A&M as the defensive coordinator, Elko spent 2017 in the same position at Notre Dame.
Texas A&M’s Week 3 matchup against the Fightin’ Irish will be the first time that Elko is returning to a school that he previously coached later in his career.
After Notre Dame made the trip to Texas A&M last season, the Aggies recognize the skill level of the squad they are set to face and what implications this game has on the rest of the season.
Mike Elko’s Comments
In Elko’s lone season at Notre Dame, he helped lead the squad to a 10-3 record and a Citrus Bowl victory over a Danny Etling and Derrius Guice-led LSU squad. Defensively, they allowed an average of 369.2 yards per game and forced an average of 1.5 turnovers each outing.
"I think in the role that I'm in, given the magnitude of the game, I don't know how much I'm thinking or contemplating that,” Elko said on his impending return to South Bend. “I have a ton of respect for the program, the tradition, the history that is Notre Dame. I had a great year when I was there last time. And it'll be exciting to go back for sure. But I don't know that the nostalgia is going to be there."
The matchup between No. 16 Texas A&M and No. 8 Notre Dame has massive implications for both teams’ seasons. If Notre Dame wins, it gets in the win column and avoids a dreaded second loss. If Texas A&M leaves victorious, the Aggies are poised for a potential playoff run barring a horrific fall-off.
“It'd be naive not to think that our kids understand the magnitude of a top-10 matchup on the road, going to play a top-10 opponent on the road,” Elko said. “How big is it relative to this season? It's as big as every game we play because, win or lose, there's going to be more to play, and regardless of the outcome, the next one's going to be just as important.”
A loss to Notre Dame, and Texas A&M’s season is not necessarily over, it just makes each game matter that much more.
Texas A&M and Notre Dame are set to face off Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Central.
