Where Do Texas A&M Aggies Stars Land in Full Mock Draft?
The week of the 2025 NFL Draft is finally upon us, and a trio of Texas A&M Aggies are just days away from their dreams becoming reality.
Defensive linemen Shemar Stewart, Nic Scourton and Shemar Turner are all about to enter the professional ranks, though their projections vary. Stewart is basically a first-round lock, Scourton is likely a late first-round/ early second-round pick and Turner is likely a mid or late-round selection. They'll all hear their names called this weekend all the same, however.
Before the main event, though, NFL.com's Chad Reuter revealed his full seven-round mock draft on Friday, with all three Aggies linemen making an appearance. First up, as expected is Stewart, who goes to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 23 overall after a projected trade with the Green Bay Packers.
"The Buccaneers could use Stewart as a 5-technique because of his size and strength at the point of attack, potentially setting him up to replace Logan Hall if the veteran departs as a free agent in 2026," Reuter wrote. "Stewart will also stand up at times because of his athleticism, making him a great fit in Tampa Bay's scheme."
Stewart is the poster child of the potential vs. production debate. He's absolutely a freak athlete - he ran a 4.59-second at 6-5 and 267 pounds - but his 4.5 sacks over three seasons are always going to raise some red flags. His potential is so high, though, that he goes to the team with a red flag as its logo, and potentially in real life as well.
Then there's Scourton, who goes to the Indianapolis Colts at No. 45 overall in the second round. Scourton isn't as much of a freak athlete as Stewart, but with 15 sacks over the past two seasons, 10 at Purdue in 2023 and five at A&M in 2024, he is a more proven producer. The Colts, who had just 36 sacks last season, could benefit from bringing Scourton back to the state of Indiana.
Finally, Turner goes to the Miami Dolphins at No. 150 overall in the fifth round. This is quite a bit later than most projections, which have him going around the third round. His small frame for a defensive tackle, 6-3 and 290 pounds, may scare some teams off, but he's proven to be a quality player, earning a second-team All-SEC selection in 2023.