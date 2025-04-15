Three Texas A&M Aggies Selected in New Mock Draft
With the 2025 NFL Draft now just over a week away, more and more mocks are expanding beyond the first round and into Day 2, sometimes even into Day 3.
For the Texas A&M Aggies, this means that all three of their defensive line prospects can finally start to see some representation in these mocks.
A new three-round mock draft from ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates has all three Aggies coming off the board before the end of Day 2, one in each round. First up is edge rusher Shemar Stewart, who's a near-lock to go in the first round, at No. 23 overall to the Green Bay Packers.
"Stewart has some of the most intriguing traits in the class," Yates wrote. "His speed, length and power all pop on tape and were on full display at the combine. However, he managed just 4.5 sacks in three seasons at Texas A&M. This would be a bet on his potential for Green Bay, but there's no doubt the Packers could use his upside and ability to get pressure off the edge."
Stewart is the poster child of the potential vs. production debate. He's freakishly athletic, as he showed at February's NFL Scouting Combine, but his production leaves a lot to be desited. Still, the upside is so high that the Packers drafting him could draw a nice reaction from the home crowd at Lambeau Field.
Next up, as expected, is edge rusher Nic Scourton, who goes to the Chicago Bears at No. 41 overall in the second round.
"The Bears are back on the clock, and this time I have them tapping into the power and deep pass-rush move arsenal of Scourton," Yates wrote. "He had 15 sacks in the past two seasons and is stout against the run."
Scourton may not have the sheer athleticism of Stewart, but he is more of a proven producer. Fot this point in the draft, he could be a great pick for the Bears, who are lacking a true difference-maker on the edge.
Finally is the more forgotten of the three in defensive tackle Shemar Stewart, who goes to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 83 overall in the third round.
"The Raiders land here after the projected trade down with the Steelers," Yates wrote. "They are seeking help on the defensive line, and Turner has some intriguing traits. His 2024 numbers weren't super impressive (two sacks), but he had six sacks and 31 pressures in 2023."
Turner obviously fills a different niche than the two edge rushers above him, but is still an effective pass rusher and run defender. He could help Maxx Crosby, one of the best edge rushers in the game, get after the quarterback even more often.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on April 24 in Green Bay, Wisc.