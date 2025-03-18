Where Does Texas A&M Aggies' Shemar Stewart Land in Latest Mock Draft?
Just weeks remain until Texas A&M Aggies edge rusher Shemar Stewart's NFL dreams become reality, but the question of where he'll go is still very much present.
Stewart has shot up draft boards after an outstanding performance at last month's NFL Scouting Combine, where he showcased incredible athleticism for a player who stands at 6-5 and 267 pounds. While there are still concerns about his lackluster production at A&M, his sheer athleticism makes him a hard prospect to pass up.
Most mock drafts now have Stewart going in the early-mid first round, including the latest one by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., which has him going to the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 17 overall.
"Stewart is one of my 'LTP' [long-term project] guys in the class; he looks the part," Kiper wrote. "His physical traits, as we saw at the combine, will get the interest of teams seeking pass rushers. He leaped 40 inches in the vertical jump then ran a 4.59-second 40.
"But will the traits translate into production in the pros? His 4.5 sacks over three college seasons are unexpected from a player of his talent. If he puts it all together, though, Stewart has the upside to become a double-digit sack guy."
Outside of Trey Hendrickson, who led the league with 17.5 sacks, the Bengals' defense was absolutely terrible last season. In fact, it's the main reason why they missed the playoffs despite outstanding seasons from Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase.
With Hendrickson's future uncertain and them paying Chase and Tee Higgins almost $70 million a year combined on their new contracts, they need young, cost-effective help on defense.
"Double-digit sacks sound pretty good in Cincinnati right now. ... They haven't yet extended Trey Hendrickson, and losing him -- he requested a trade -- would be devastating for one of the league's most underwhelming defenses," Kiper wrote. "Hendrickson had 17.5 of the team's 36 sacks last season. Stewart could help give the Bengals another pass-rush contributor or help fill the void if Hendrickson does end up elsewhere."
If Stewart can realize his full potential, then he should be a star in Cincinnati. However, the Bengals haven't been great at drafting or developing recently, so they'd have to fix that with Stewart.
